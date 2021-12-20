TIM AND MIKE: Week 15 observations

Red-zone defense: Since the bye week, the Lions have done some of their best work defensively in the red zone, minus a blip in Denver last week when the Broncos were a perfect 5-for-5 scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Detroit's defense got back on track Sunday, forcing the Cardinals to an 0-for-4 clip in the red zone. – Tim Twentyman

Giving credit: The Lions executed their game plans on both sides of the ball to dominate the Cardinals. The 12 points scored by the Cardinals were the second fewest of the season. They were held to 10 points in a 34-10 loss to Carolina. The 30 points the Lions scored were the third most scored on the Cardinals. The Cardinals gave up 34 in the loss to Carolina and 33 in a win over the Vikings. They also gave up 30 in last week's loss to the Rams. – Mike O'Hara