TIM AND MIKE: Week 15 observations

Dec 20, 2021 at 11:49 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Harris fitting right in: It's easy to argue the case that outside linebacker Charles Harris has been general manager Brad Holmes' best free agent signing this year. Harris had 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss Sunday against the Cardinals. With 7.5 sacks now in 14 games, Harris has more sacks this season than he did in his first four NFL seasons combined. He's a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's scheme, and is a strong candidate to be re-signed by Holmes and the Lions this offseason. – Tim Twentyman

On the ground: There is a common thread in the Lions' two victories this season. They've hit the 100-yard rushing mark in both. They hit it on the nose – 100 yards on 27 carries in their 29-27 win over the Vikings two weeks ago. Against the Cardinals, they had 126 yards on 34 carries in Sunday's win. – Mike O'Hara

Reeves-Maybin back: After missing a couple games with a shoulder injury, the Lions welcomed back veteran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and he had a big impact on the game. He recorded five tackles, had a couple really nice blitzes, and defended two passes, including a crucial third-down stop in the third quarter that forced a field goal. – Tim Twentyman

Cheers for Campbell: Head coach Dan Campbell is getting positive reviews for his relationship with his players. On the FOX postgame show, Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson said it's obvious Campbell's players like playing for him. – Mike O'Hara

O-line doing work: What a terrific performance from the big guys upfront on offense. They weren't credited with allowing a single sack from Pro Football Focus and gave up just four pressures total in the game. They were strong blocking for the run most of the game as well, as the Lions amassed 338 total yards of offense and 126 yards on the ground. – Tim Twentyman

Red-zone defense: Since the bye week, the Lions have done some of their best work defensively in the red zone, minus a blip in Denver last week when the Broncos were a perfect 5-for-5 scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Detroit's defense got back on track Sunday, forcing the Cardinals to an 0-for-4 clip in the red zone. – Tim Twentyman

Giving credit: The Lions executed their game plans on both sides of the ball to dominate the Cardinals. The 12 points scored by the Cardinals were the second fewest of the season. They were held to 10 points in a 34-10 loss to Carolina. The 30 points the Lions scored were the third most scored on the Cardinals. The Cardinals gave up 34 in the loss to Carolina and 33 in a win over the Vikings. They also gave up 30 in last week's loss to the Rams. – Mike O'Hara

Draft positioning: The Lions no longer have next year's No. 1 overall pick in the draft after beating Arizona, 30-12, on Sunday. At 2-11-1, the Lions are a half-game ahead of Jacksonville in the NFL standings. The Jaguars lost Sunday to Houston, 30-16, in their first game without Urban Meyer and are now an NFL-worst 2-12. The Texans and New York Jets sit at 3-11.

This will likely be a hot topic on Monday, but I think winning does so much more for a young roster and coaching staff. I liken it to 2010, when the Lions finished strong winning their last four games and built a ton of momentum heading into the 2011 offseason. Those players and coaches referenced that finish, and how it built a lot of confidence within the building. – Tim Twentyman

