10 bowl game prospects to watch this week

Bowl season is in full swing, which means a lot of college players around the country with NFL aspirations get one more opportunity to put good play on tape before the all-star games, NFL Scouting Combine and pro days kick into gear early next year in front of NFL personnel.
The Detroit Lions currently have eight draft picks in 2022, with three picks in the top 33. They could also be rewarded a few compensatory picks, with one of those potentially being a third rounder.
Let's take a look at some prospects in this week's bowl games who could potentially interest the Lions:
1. Cornerback Kaiir Elam, Florida
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Florida vs. UCF), Thurs., Dec. 23
A big physical cornerback at 6-foot-2, 193 pounds, Elam has dealt with some injuries this year, but has 27 tackles and five pass breakups in nine games. He was an ALL-SEC performer in 2020 as a sophomore, recording 39 total tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups in 12 starts. He's expected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick.
2. Edge rusher Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl (UTSA vs. San Diego State), Tues., Dec. 21
Thomas is a versatile defensive lineman who can rush the quarterback from the edge, but is also stout against the run at setting the edge. Thomas became the third San Diego State player to be named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He had 66 tackles (30 solo) with 20.5 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks.
3. Safety Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)
Frisco Football Classic (Miami vs. North Texas), Thurs., Dec. 23
Weatherford boasts terrific size (6-4, 221) and versatility. Some teams could look to play him at safety and some could use his size and skillset as a hybrid linebacker. He's got 40 solo tackles in 12 games to go along with two interceptions, two tackles for loss and four pass breakups. He had eight tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception against undefeated playoff participant Cincinnati this season. Like Carter, expect NFL personnel to get a look at Weatherford in a number of different roles at next month's Senior Bowl.
4. Linebacker Chad Muma, Wyoming
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Kent St. vs. Wyoming), Tues., Dec. 21
Muma ranked No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 6 in the nation in tackles last season, averaging 11.8 per game. He's continued his productive ways in 2021. He's credited with 129 tackles (80 solo) in 12 games this season. He's also got 7.5 tackles for loss mixed in there. He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
5. Edge rusher Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)
Frisco Football Classic (Miami vs. North Texas), Thurs., Dec. 23
Robinson is a former quarterback and receiver who put on 40 pounds and switched to defensive end. As expected, that makes him very raw as a pass rusher, having only played the position for two years. He's got 29 tackles (14 solo) on the year with 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Right now, he's expected to be a Day 3 pick or priority free agent, but he can change that with a good performance in the bowl game and at the Senior Bowl next month.
6. Linebacker Jeremiah Moon, Florida
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Florida vs. UCF), Thurs., Dec. 23
Moon is another player who's expected to play a number of different roles at next month's Senior Bowl. He's got terrific size (6-5, 250), and some of his best production this year came against good competition – five tackles and a tackle for loss against Alabama and seven tackles and a forced fumble against Georgia.
7. Guard Dylan Parham, Memphis
Easy Post Hawaii Bowl (Hawaii vs. Memphis), Fri., Dec. 24
Parham is an athletic interior offensive lineman with good size and movement skills. He started at left guard and right tackle in his college career, so there's some versatility to his game. He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl next month.
8. Cornerback Tariq Woolen, UTSA
Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl (UTSA vs. San Diego State), Tues., Dec. 21
Woolen is a really interesting prospect because of his size and length at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, and the fact that he transitioned from receiver to cornerback just two years ago. He's got 25 total tackles (17 solo) with 2.5 tackles for loss in nine games played this season. He's also notched five pass breakups and an interception. He's one of those freakish-type athletes with great size and speed that teams will have a close eye on at the Senior Bowl next month.
9. Offensive tackle Spencer Burford, UTSA
Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl (UTSA vs. San Diego State), Tues., Dec. 21
Burford has terrific size (6-5, 295) and strength with experience playing both left and right tackle, as well as guard. Burford led the way for the Roadrunners' offense to have a dynamic rushing attack this season. He'll have a lot of eyes on him during pass-rush drills at the Senior Bowl next month.
10. Tight end Daniel Bellinger, San Diego St.
Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl (UTSA vs. San Diego State), Tues., Dec. 21
A big target at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, Bellinger has 29 receptions on the year for 344 yards and two scores. He's shown some big-play potential with a 73-yard reception against Arizona earlier in the year and a 38-yard catch against Boise State last month.