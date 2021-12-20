10 bowl game prospects to watch this week

3. Safety Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)

Frisco Football Classic (Miami vs. North Texas), Thurs., Dec. 23

Weatherford boasts terrific size (6-4, 221) and versatility. Some teams could look to play him at safety and some could use his size and skillset as a hybrid linebacker. He's got 40 solo tackles in 12 games to go along with two interceptions, two tackles for loss and four pass breakups. He had eight tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception against undefeated playoff participant Cincinnati this season. Like Carter, expect NFL personnel to get a look at Weatherford in a number of different roles at next month's Senior Bowl.

4. Linebacker Chad Muma, Wyoming

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Kent St. vs. Wyoming), Tues., Dec. 21

Muma ranked No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 6 in the nation in tackles last season, averaging 11.8 per game. He's continued his productive ways in 2021. He's credited with 129 tackles (80 solo) in 12 games this season. He's also got 7.5 tackles for loss mixed in there. He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

5. Edge rusher Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)

