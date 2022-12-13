O'HARA: What we learned from Week 14

The path in the playoff race has taken the Detroit Lions on a winding tour with many stops and challenges that have to be navigated to stay in the race.

The Lions have met those challenges in a positive way that has made them stronger as they have played through their schedule game by game and week by week.

That's one of the things we have learned about the Lions. They have been able to adapt and thrive in this period where they have won five of their last six games to strengthen their position in the playoff race with a 6-7 won-loss record with four games left.

"We've been better every week," head coach Dan Campbell said at his Monday press conference.