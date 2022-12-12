KEY QUESTIONS: What type of game is Campbell expecting vs. Jets?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday one day after his team's 34-23 win over the previously 10-2 Minnesota Vikings to keep Detroit's playoff hopes alive in the NFC.

Campbell opened his press conference by recognizing players like Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow, Jason Cabinda, Romeo Okwara, C.J. Moore and Jarrad Davis, some of the longest tenured Lions players currently on the roster, who Campbell thinks are a big reason why this team is playing meaningful games down the stretch after having been through some rough times over the years.

Decker has been with the team the longest, and Campbell said he's a guy you want to win for.

What is one area Campbell would like see cleaned up or see more efficiency from the last four games of the season?

Campbell said first and foremost he'd like to see more efficiency in the run game on offense.

"We have to have better run efficiency on offense, that's a definite," he said. "Doesn't mean we have to run the ball more. We need to be much more efficient, and we can be with those guys up front and our tight ends and backs."

The Lions rushed for 134 yards against the Vikings on Sunday, but 42 of those yards came on a fake punt run by Moore. Detroit averaged just 3.2 yards per carry against the Jaguars Week 13, 3.4 yards per carry against the Bills Week 12 and 3.1 yards per carry Week 10 against the Bears.

The efficiency of quarterback Jared Goff and the passing game has kind of masked some of the inconsistency in the run game over the last month, per Campbell.

He also mentioned defensively how getting takeaways have been good for them, but he'd like to see a little better consistency on first and second downs to help close out opponent drives quicker.