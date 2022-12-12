TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

Hutchinson with Peter King: Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson leads all rookies with 7.0 sacks on the year. He spoke with Peter King for his Football in America column on Monday.

"I got the chance to come somewhere and be part of coming alive and building a great team," Hutchinson told King. "I just wanted to come into the season and learn something every single game and make strides every game. I'm happy with my development so far.

"We're so complementary right now offensively and defensively and we never flinch at the end. It's no longer the same old Lions. We've overcome that. Now we're on our way to becoming a really good football team." – Tim Twentyman