O'HARA: What we learned from Week 13

Defense: The numbers tell part of the story of how the unit has improved. The defense gave up 119 points in the first four games, 125 in the second four and 72 in the last four.

Another way to compute how the Lions have been more competitive is points differential. They are minus three in the last four games, with a tie with the Steelers, losses to the Browns and Bears by five points combined and Sunday's two-point win over the Vikings.

Youth: When Campbell singled out players at his press conference Monday who had played well on defense against the Vikings, there were obvious veteran players such as outside linebacker Charles Harris, linebacker Alex Anzalone, cornerback Amani Oruwariye and others.

But his list also included rookies – cornerback Jerry Jacobs, and defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill. And, of course, St. Brown.

It's a good sign that there is young talent for cornerstones in the rebuilding process.

Look ahead: Tight end T.J. Hockenson was asked what it meant to finally win a game, and if it was a relief.