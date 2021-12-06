KEY QUESTIONS: What are Campbell's takeaways from game tape of Lions' first win?

There was a different vibe Monday for Dan Campbell's press conference following Detroit's 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, as it came less than 24 hours after Detroit's first win of the year.

"Winning feels good," Campbell said with a big smile.

Here are all the key questions to come from Campbell's Monday presser:

Is the hope for Campbell that Sunday's win helps turn a corner knowing they're able to win a game when things don't go perfectly?

Campbell has said numerous times this season they weren't a good enough team to overcome a lot of mistakes, but they did just that Sunday against the Vikings. Winning in the NFL is about making one more play than other team, and it was nice to finally see that come to fruition for Detroit.

Detroit was out-gained in total yardage, lost the turnovers battle and were just 2-of-11 on third down and were still able to make enough plays when it really counted to win a game.

Campbell said football is a game where teams strive for perfection knowing they'll never get there. It says something about this team that they've continued to hang in there and play close games, and finally finished a game with the offense on the field finding a way to win.