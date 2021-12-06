TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Familiarity breeds catches: That's been the case for wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who played with Goff with the Rams. After being signed as a free agent, Reynolds has played the last three games. He had no catches against the Browns, three for 70 yards and a TD vs. the Bears and four for 69 yards vs. the Vikings. He's added a deep threat to the passing game. – Mike O'Hara

Going deep: Dan Campbell opened up the passing game Sunday, and it's a big reason why Detroit walked out of Ford Field with the first win of the season. Goff was 3-for-5 for 72 yards with a touchdown on throws of 20-plus yards. That's a passer rating of 143.8 on those throws. What about throws between 10-20 yards? Goff completed 4-of-5 for 61 yards with two touchdowns for a passer rating of 157.1. – Tim Twentyman