TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Run punch: The one-two punch in the Lions' running game has been mostly one punch the last two games because of a shoulder injury that sidelined D'Andre Swift halfway through last week's loss to Chicago. He had three carries for no yards before going out. Jamaal Williams took over and rushed for 65 yards on 11 carries vs. the Bears and 71 on 17 carries in Sunday's win over the Vikings. – Mike O'Hara
At the end: There have been 26 games decided by a game-winning score on the final play this season, the most ever through Week 13. Detroit has been on the wrong end of three of those contests this year. But Sunday the Lions earned their first win of the season, a 29-27 win over Minnesota, as quarterback Jared Goff threw a game-winning 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown with no time remaining in the fourth quarter. – Tim Twentyman
Familiarity breeds catches: That's been the case for wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who played with Goff with the Rams. After being signed as a free agent, Reynolds has played the last three games. He had no catches against the Browns, three for 70 yards and a TD vs. the Bears and four for 69 yards vs. the Vikings. He's added a deep threat to the passing game. – Mike O'Hara
Going deep: Dan Campbell opened up the passing game Sunday, and it's a big reason why Detroit walked out of Ford Field with the first win of the season. Goff was 3-for-5 for 72 yards with a touchdown on throws of 20-plus yards. That's a passer rating of 143.8 on those throws. What about throws between 10-20 yards? Goff completed 4-of-5 for 61 yards with two touchdowns for a passer rating of 157.1. – Tim Twentyman
Draft kings: It was a good day for the Lions' 2021 draft class. All seven draft picks were active and played. The highlights: Tackle Penei Sewell played all 72 offensive snaps, which is common for him. St. Brown played 69 snaps and had 10 receptions, including the winning TD. On the defensive line, Levi Onwuzurike played 48 of 76 snaps, and Alim McNeill played 43. Linebacker Derrick Barnes played 35 snaps and made a key tackle to stop the Vikings on a two-point conversion attempt. – Mike O'Hara
Streak broken: Sewell has been playing lights out pretty much all year and that continued on Sunday, though he did see his six-game sack-less streak end in the third quarter when he allowed one to Blake Lynch when he was slow to react to a stunt. Still, it was Sewell's only pressure allowed in the game. – Tim Twentyman
Have a day: After not recording a sack since Week 5, outside linebacker Charles Harris notched two sacks on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins Sunday and seven total pressures, with a win rate of 13.2 percent and an 80.1 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus. – Tim Twentyman