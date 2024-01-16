O'HARA: What we learned from the Wild Card Round

The Detroit Lions have built a winning team with enough of the traditional elements in place to guarantee they can play with any team in the league.

Offense, defense, special teams – the Lions are well stocked at most position groups.

They also have depth at a key intangible – trust.

The players have trust in the coaching staff. The coaching staff has trust in the players. And the players have trust in each other.

That's what we learned from the Lions' performance in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

From the moment they scored the game's first touchdown to take a 7-0 lead that they never relinquished until they sealed the victory with quarterback Jared Goff's pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth quarter that clinched the victory, the Lions never wavered.