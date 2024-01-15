TIM AND MIKE: Wild Card observations

Satisfying night: A lot of the storylines leading up to Sunday were about Goff and the fact that he was traded away by the Rams. Don't forget that Lions veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds was cut by the Rams. He became the first player in franchise history to record 75 receiving yards in the first quarter. He made some incredibly difficult catches early on and was a big reason the Lions jumped out to the lead they did. Reynolds is a player who does everything coaches ask with a smile on his face. He's such an important glue player for this offense. – Tim Twentyman