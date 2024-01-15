TIM AND MIKE: Wild Card observations

Sack streak: Aidan Hutchinson has kept his word about when he would start getting more sacks. He had five sacks in the Lions' last two games in the regular season, and he added two against the Rams.
"Like I told you guys, I heat up later in the season," Hutchinson said after the game. "It's playoff time. I've been waiting for my opportunity in the playoffs. I want to make the most of it – every opportunity I get." – Mike O'Hara
Electric atmosphere: Head coach Dan Campbell talked about it after the game, and so did quarterback Jared Goff, but kudos to Lions fans for making Sunday night a true home-field advantage. Those two timeouts the Rams had to take in the second half to avoid delay of game penalties had a direct impact on the Lions being able to run out the clock with the ball at the end. What will the atmosphere be like next week in the Divisional Round? Can't wait to find out. – Tim Twentyman
On the run: The Lions didn't get the production from their running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs that they count on – except when they needed it most. Montgomery rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries, and Gibbs had 25 yards on eight carries. But both scored a touchdown – a one-yard blast from Montgomery on the Lions' first possession, and a 10-yard run by Gibbs later in the first quarter as the Lions built a 14-3 lead. – Mike O'Hara
Important kick: Michael Badgley converted a 54-yard field goal in the third quarter that ended up being the game winner for the Lions. He also went three-for-three on extra-point attempts to register six points on the day. His 54-yard field goal was a career-long in the postseason and tied the franchise record long playoff field goal with Eddie Murray (1983). It's good to know Campbell has that available, if needed. – Tim Twentyman
Quarterback measurements: There wasn't much that separated Matthew Stafford and Goff in the statistics. Stafford passed for 367 yards and two TDs, with a passer rating of 120.9. Goff passed for 277 yards, one TD and a passer rating of 121.8. – Mike O'Hara
Exclusive club: Goff became just the fifth quarterback in NFL postseason history to finish a game with at least 275 passing yards, a completion percentage of 80 percent-or-higher and a passer rating of 120.0-or-higher. He joined Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Kurt Warner and Josh Allen. – Tim Twentyman
Satisfying night: A lot of the storylines leading up to Sunday were about Goff and the fact that he was traded away by the Rams. Don't forget that Lions veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds was cut by the Rams. He became the first player in franchise history to record 75 receiving yards in the first quarter. He made some incredibly difficult catches early on and was a big reason the Lions jumped out to the lead they did. Reynolds is a player who does everything coaches ask with a smile on his face. He's such an important glue player for this offense. – Tim Twentyman
O-line play: The big guys upfront along Detroit's offensive line have been this team's strength all year and Sunday was no different. Goff completed all 21 pass attempts in which he was not under pressure, per Next Gen stats, for 266 yards and a touchdown, the second most non-pressured passes without an incompletion in a game since 2018, per NFL.com. – Tim Twentyman