FOUR DOWNS: Goff leads Lions to playoff victory over Rams

FIRST DOWN: QB1

Jared Goff put to bed any remaining doubt by beating his old team and giving Detroit its first playoff win in 30 years that he is the Lions quarterback both now and for the foreseeable future.

He was under the pressure all week of facing the Los Angeles Rams, who drafted him No. 1 and moved on from him in favor of Matthew Stafford. To come out and play the way he did to give the Lions a 24-23 win leaves no doubt Goff is Detroit's guy.

But even before the game kicked off it already seemed that way when the 66,367 strong at Ford Field chanted Goff's name as he ran onto the field pregame. In the 15 years I've been covering the Lions the only name I remember being chanted by the crowd at Ford Field is Barry Sanders. It just seemed like Lions fans knew what a win meant for Goff and were behind him 100 percent.

"It was pretty unbelievable," Goff said after the game. "The people here are pretty special, man. I'm grateful for their support and today with the circumstances that were there it meant a lot and it was special."

Goff said he's never been part of a stadium atmosphere like that.

"It made me feel pretty good. It was exciting," he said. "I don't think I've ever experienced anything like that."

Goff finished 22-of-27 passing for 277 yards with a touchdown, no turnovers and a 121.8 passer rating. He hit his favorite target, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, for an 11-yard gain on a 2nd & 9 coming out of the two-minute warning to ice the game for Detroit. Three kneel-downs from there and the Lions secured their first playoff win since 1991.

"I thought he played top-notch football," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Goff. "He probably had two errors and everything else was on point. He looked loose. He looked relaxed. I thought he threw the ball with conviction. Was strong in the pocket. Got us in the right play and he felt that way all week.