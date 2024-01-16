Lions Divisional Round matchup set

The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs next weekend.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 21. It will be a rematch of a Week 6 game between these two teams in which the Lions won 20-6 in Tampa.

The Lions punched their ticket to the Divisional Round of the playoffs for the first time since January of 1992 with a 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.