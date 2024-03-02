 Skip to main content
Advertising

Road to the Draft

Presented by

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 4 observations

Mar 02, 2024 at 11:48 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Blazing 40: We all knew Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins was going to run a fast 40, but 4.28? It was the fastest time at the Combine so far this year. Unfortunately it came at a cost. Wiggins told NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales he suffered a hip flexor injury during the run but expects to be OK for Clemson's pro day on April 6.

Injury update: Michigan guard Zak Zinter, who suffered a broken leg against Ohio State, said his leg is feeling good and is on schedule in his rehab. He won't take part in drills here in Indy, though he said he will do the bench press. He's hopeful he'll be ready to do full workouts at Michigan's Pro Day.

Kicking adjustment: The kickers in Indy might be the only position group here where the adjustment to the NFL game is actually easier. I talked to a few kickers on Saturday and not only are the NFL hashes closer to the center of the field in the pros, but they all talked about the sweet spot and the consistency of the football in the NFL being a huge advantage as well.

2024 NFL Combine drills: Defensive linemen

View photos of the defensive linemen at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 55

Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke defensive lineman DeWayne Carter runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 55

Duke defensive lineman DeWayne Carter runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 55

Houston defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech defensive lineman Myles Cole runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 55

Texas Tech defensive lineman Myles Cole runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 55

Mississippi State defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 / 55

Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 55

Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 55

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 55

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 55

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor defensive lineman Gabe Hall runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 55

Baylor defensive lineman Gabe Hall runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Jaylen Harrell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 55

Michigan defensive lineman Jaylen Harrell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
13 / 55

Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Christian defensive lineman Jalyx Hunt runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 55

Houston Christian defensive lineman Jalyx Hunt runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Adisa Isaac runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 55

Penn State defensive lineman Adisa Isaac runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 55

Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State defensive lineman Brennan Jackson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
17 / 55

Washington State defensive lineman Brennan Jackson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptiste runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 55

Notre Dame defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptiste runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
19 / 55

Arkansas defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
20 / 55

LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
21 / 55

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
22 / 55

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi defensive lineman Cedric Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
23 / 55

Mississippi defensive lineman Cedric Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Colorado State defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 55

Colorado State defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 55

Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
26 / 55

Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
27 / 55

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
28 / 55

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
29 / 55

Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
30 / 55

Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
31 / 55

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
32 / 55

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina defensive lineman Myles Murphy runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
33 / 55

North Carolina defensive lineman Myles Murphy runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
34 / 55

Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
35 / 55

Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
36 / 55

Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
37 / 55

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
38 / 55

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
39 / 55

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
40 / 55

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn defensive lineman Justin Rogers runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
41 / 55

Auburn defensive lineman Justin Rogers runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
42 / 55

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Troy defensive lineman Javon Solomon runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
43 / 55

Troy defensive lineman Javon Solomon runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
44 / 55

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
45 / 55

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive lineman Leonard Taylor runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
46 / 55

Miami defensive lineman Leonard Taylor runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive lineman Leonard Taylor runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
47 / 55

Miami defensive lineman Leonard Taylor runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive lineman Xavier Thomas runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
48 / 55

Clemson defensive lineman Xavier Thomas runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington defensive lineman Bralen Trice runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
49 / 55

Washington defensive lineman Bralen Trice runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington defensive lineman Bralen Trice runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
50 / 55

Washington defensive lineman Bralen Trice runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston defensive lineman David Ugwoegbu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
51 / 55

Houston defensive lineman David Ugwoegbu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
52 / 55

Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
53 / 55

Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Connecticut defensive lineman Eric Watts runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
54 / 55

Connecticut defensive lineman Eric Watts runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
55 / 55

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Solidifying status: Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell ran the 40 in 4.33 seconds and looked really smooth in drills. He impressed NFL personnel all the way back to the Senior Bowl and looks to have cemented his status as the No. 1 or No. 2 cornerback to come off the board in the first half of the first round. Mitchell's 40 was second among the cornerbacks after Wiggins. Eight cornerbacks total ran sub-4.4 in the 40 this year.

Chance to shine: Georgia's Brock Bowers is the top tight end in this draft, but with him opting not to work out at the Combine it allowed the spotlight to shine on some other tight ends in the class. Penn State's Theo Johnson took advantage. He measured in at 6-foot-6 and 259 pounds, running 4.57 in the 40 with a 39.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad jump. Washington's Devin Culp (6-3, 231) had the fastest 40 time among the tight ends at 4.47 seconds.

Related Links

Burger honor: Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson might be the best interior offensive lineman in this draft class, and he might be the only one who has a burger named after him. The Elk Horn Brewery & Cider House in Eugene has the Big Jax, which is double angus beef patties, double American cheese, two strips hickory bacon, a scoop of mac & cheese, slow smoked pulled pork, house bbq sauce, mayo and a bun topped with a cheese bomb tater keg.

Powers-Johnson said he'd be impressed if anyone in the crowd of reporters Saturday could finish it in one sitting.

Challenging 40 record: Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy is looking to make himself some money while running at the NFL Combine.

"I wanna run 4.2," Worthy said.

The fastest 40-yard dash time ever was John Ross who registered a 4.22 seconds in 2017. Worthy had 75 catches for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns this past season for the Longhorns. He tests on Saturday.

Fast feet: Duke's Graham Barton is a pretty impressive player. He started his Blue Devil career at center then shifted over to left tackle. We don't see that kind of switch often. Barton credits his 'fast feet' and athleticism for being able to make the adjustment. He's projected to play inside in the NFL and could be a name the Lions look into with their pick late in the first round.

TE roots: Joe Alt (6-8, 315) always knew his football path in college and the pros would be playing left tackle. He's the consensus No. 1 tackle in this draft and a likely Top 10 pick. He said one thing that really helped his movement skills was playing tight end in high school. He said it made football much more fun playing some tight end. He had 17 catches as a junior before concentrating on tackle exclusively as a senior.

Related Content

news

Lions could continue to strengthen OL via draft

With pick No. 29 in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions could be in position to continue to stack talent along the offensive line.
news

Draft analysts high on this year's wide receiver class

With wide receiver slated to be one of the deepest positions in the 2024 NFL Draft, could the Detroit Lions select one on Day 2 or Day 3?
news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 3 of prospect availability at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 2 of prospect availability at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

Lions have options with talented & deep cornerback draft class

If GM Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions want to add a cornerback, this is a good year to do it with a deep & talented draft class.
news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 1 of prospect availability at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Two EDGE prospects that could interest Lions at Combine

The Detroit Lions could look to bolster the EDGE position via the NFL Draft, and there are two prospects in particular at the Combine that could be of interest.
news

5 takeaways from Dan Campbell's Combine media session

Catch up on all the news from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's Combine media session.
news

5 things to watch: 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

2024 Combine preview: Kicker

Tim Twentyman takes a look at kickers to keep an eye on at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

2024 Combine preview: Defensive tackle

Tim Twentyman takes a look at defensive tackles to keep an eye on at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
Advertising