TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 4 observations

Blazing 40: We all knew Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins was going to run a fast 40, but 4.28? It was the fastest time at the Combine so far this year. Unfortunately it came at a cost. Wiggins told NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales he suffered a hip flexor injury during the run but expects to be OK for Clemson's pro day on April 6.

Injury update: Michigan guard Zak Zinter, who suffered a broken leg against Ohio State, said his leg is feeling good and is on schedule in his rehab. He won't take part in drills here in Indy, though he said he will do the bench press. He's hopeful he'll be ready to do full workouts at Michigan's Pro Day.