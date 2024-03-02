TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 4 observations

Blazing 40: We all knew Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins was going to run a fast 40, but 4.28? It was the fastest time at the Combine so far this year. Unfortunately it came at a cost. Wiggins told NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales he suffered a hip flexor injury during the run but expects to be OK for Clemson's pro day on April 6.
Injury update: Michigan guard Zak Zinter, who suffered a broken leg against Ohio State, said his leg is feeling good and is on schedule in his rehab. He won't take part in drills here in Indy, though he said he will do the bench press. He's hopeful he'll be ready to do full workouts at Michigan's Pro Day.
Kicking adjustment: The kickers in Indy might be the only position group here where the adjustment to the NFL game is actually easier. I talked to a few kickers on Saturday and not only are the NFL hashes closer to the center of the field in the pros, but they all talked about the sweet spot and the consistency of the football in the NFL being a huge advantage as well.
Solidifying status: Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell ran the 40 in 4.33 seconds and looked really smooth in drills. He impressed NFL personnel all the way back to the Senior Bowl and looks to have cemented his status as the No. 1 or No. 2 cornerback to come off the board in the first half of the first round. Mitchell's 40 was second among the cornerbacks after Wiggins. Eight cornerbacks total ran sub-4.4 in the 40 this year.
Chance to shine: Georgia's Brock Bowers is the top tight end in this draft, but with him opting not to work out at the Combine it allowed the spotlight to shine on some other tight ends in the class. Penn State's Theo Johnson took advantage. He measured in at 6-foot-6 and 259 pounds, running 4.57 in the 40 with a 39.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad jump. Washington's Devin Culp (6-3, 231) had the fastest 40 time among the tight ends at 4.47 seconds.
Burger honor: Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson might be the best interior offensive lineman in this draft class, and he might be the only one who has a burger named after him. The Elk Horn Brewery & Cider House in Eugene has the Big Jax, which is double angus beef patties, double American cheese, two strips hickory bacon, a scoop of mac & cheese, slow smoked pulled pork, house bbq sauce, mayo and a bun topped with a cheese bomb tater keg.
Powers-Johnson said he'd be impressed if anyone in the crowd of reporters Saturday could finish it in one sitting.
Challenging 40 record: Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy is looking to make himself some money while running at the NFL Combine.
"I wanna run 4.2," Worthy said.
The fastest 40-yard dash time ever was John Ross who registered a 4.22 seconds in 2017. Worthy had 75 catches for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns this past season for the Longhorns. He tests on Saturday.
Fast feet: Duke's Graham Barton is a pretty impressive player. He started his Blue Devil career at center then shifted over to left tackle. We don't see that kind of switch often. Barton credits his 'fast feet' and athleticism for being able to make the adjustment. He's projected to play inside in the NFL and could be a name the Lions look into with their pick late in the first round.
TE roots: Joe Alt (6-8, 315) always knew his football path in college and the pros would be playing left tackle. He's the consensus No. 1 tackle in this draft and a likely Top 10 pick. He said one thing that really helped his movement skills was playing tight end in high school. He said it made football much more fun playing some tight end. He had 17 catches as a junior before concentrating on tackle exclusively as a senior.