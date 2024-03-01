Draft analysts high on this year's wide receiver class

INDIANAPOLIS – The Detroit Lions are likely to re-sign veteran wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a contract extension this offseason. St. Brown earned All-Pro status this past season and is one of the most productive receivers in the game.

Jameson Williams is headed into his third season in 2024 after coming on really strong the second half of this season to become a steady contributor. Lions head coach Dan Campbell has big expectations for Williams.

"You could see by the end of the year, we really felt like he started to come into his own," Campbell said of Williams this week at the Combine. "He is going to push to be a full-time starter now. That's what we're looking for."