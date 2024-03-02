Lions could continue to strengthen OL via draft

Zach Frazier (6-3, 314) from West Virginia, Duke's Graham Barton (6-5, 314) and Michigan's Zak Zinter (6-6, 322) are a few other names to watch out for that could be terrific value and fits at 29 or selections in Day 2. Frazier didn't allow a sack this past season in 447 pass block snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Barton played center and left tackle at Duke but is projected to slide more inside in the pros. Zinter was one of the more physically dominant interior players for a Michigan offensive line that was one of the best in college football.

"It's a big transition from the college to the NFL, so if you've got good guys in front of you that you know you can look up to and you can try to build from and learn from just get little insights of how to be (a pro) in the NFL," Zinter said of the potential of joining an established offensive line room like Detroit's. "Those guys have been doing it for a long time and have been successful at it. Being able to find somewhere to latch on to and help transition into the NFL."