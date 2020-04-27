O'HARA: What we learned from the 2020 NFL Draft

Attitude up front: The attitude expressed by guards Jonah Jackson (third round, Ohio State) and Logan Stenberg (fourth, Kentucky) was part – and only part – of what made them attractive to the Lions.

After four years at Rutgers, Jackson said he transferred to Ohio State for a fifth year because he wanted to feel what it was like to play for a winner and compete for championships.

Mission accomplished: Ohio State went 13-0 and won the Big Ten, but lost to Clemson in the national championship tournament.

When asked what he brings to the NFL, Stenberg replied: "I'll tell you what my best asset is: I'm a nasty player. I like to block and finish blocks."

Quinn said he liked those qualities in both players, adding that Stenberg was often penalized for being too aggressive – something that will be "coached out of him."

Rutgers rut: It was a losing rut in Jackson's four years at Rutgers. Including his 2015 season as a redshirt, Rutgers won a combined 11 games. Nobody could have blamed him for transferring sooner.

Competitive balance: The 2020 draft class will compete for jobs – as starters or primary backups and rotation players. Here's what I think we learned about the following:

Running back: As Quinn said, D'Andre Swift's ability to line up in the slot could allow offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell to craft plays that would have Swift and Kerryon Johnson in the game at the same time. That would put pressure on defenses on how to adjust.

Swift, fresh legs: I wonder if the college work loads of the backs on the board at the top of the second round had a small impact on Quinn's decision to draft Swift.

As three-year players, Swift had 440 career carries; J.K. Dobbins had 725; Jonathan Taylor had 926.

Swift took far less pounding in college – perhaps enough to make a difference.