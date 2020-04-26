KEY QUESTIONS: What did Quinn learn from the virtual draft process?

How will potentially not having a spring program affect the later-round picks and UDFAs?

It would be naïve to think there won't be an impact, but Quinn said every rookie will get a fair shot to prove themselves on the field. Those players will just really have to take advantage of a virtual spring, and then prepare themselves to battle the vets come late summer.

Quinn said he expects to sign anywhere from 7-10 undrafted rookie free agents.

What was Quinn's philosophy entering the draft?

He really liked what the team did in free agency bolstering the defense, and thought he filled a lot of holes on that side of the ball. Five of the first seven picks in the draft were on offense – two running backs, two guards and a wide receiver. That wasn't necessarily the plan heading in, per Quinn, but rather a product of how his board played out.

He thinks the combination of free agency and the draft helped both sides of the ball, with the draft especially improving their potential to be more balanced on offense and run the ball more effectively.

What does Huntley add to the offense?

Speed, speed and a little bit more speed. Quinn said that New Mexico State holding their pro day March 7, before the league shut down pro days, certainly helped his cause. He's got some versatility to his game, and could potentially fill a J.D. McKissic-type role in this offense. McKissic left in free agency to sign with Washington.

What is the expectation with Okudah, Swift and some of the other early picks in terms of being starters right away?

Quinn hopes Okudah will be a Day 1 starter as the No. 3 overall pick. Swift will likely join Johnson in a running-back-by-committee approach, as mentioned above.