O'HARA: What we learned from Preseason Week 2

If any of us thought that the Detroit Lions' disappointing 2020 season would never be revisited in some form or fashion, we were wrong.

There were flashes of 2020 -- penalties, defensive breakdowns, an offense that never got on track until the fourth quarter -- in the Lions' 26-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field Saturday night.

What we have learned over time -- and should never forget -- is that those bad games can return at any time. In fact, it's almost a certainty that they will.

That's especially true when there is a new front office and coaching staff undertaking a massive rebuilding program, as is the case with head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes.