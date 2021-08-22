NOTEBOOK: Rookie Barnes stands out in preseason loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH – The Lions sat their starters at both inside and outside linebacker Saturday against the Steelers, which gave some reserves an opportunity for good reps.
Jahlani Tavai and Jalen Reeves-Maybin started at the two stacked inside linebacker spots for the Lions, but the most impressive play from a Lions linebacker on the night came from rookie fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes.
Barnes has been coming on strong after dealing with a hamstring injury to begin camp, and Saturday was his best performance of the preseason. He was all over the field
He recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and two defended passes, including a ball he should have intercepted, which he joked about after the game, saying he needed to hit the jugs machine after practice.
"Barnes popped again," head coach Dan Campbell said after Saturday's 26-20 loss to the Steelers. "This is two weeks in a row. He got a little bit more of a load this week than last week because he's coming back off that hamstring, and he looked good.
"Now, he's still a pup, he's got a long way to go, but I'm telling you, this is why you do these things and this is why you put them in a position to see how they're going to handle some of this and get reps and grow and he's done it again, he's shown up."
View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Week 2 game at Heinz Field on Saturday, Aug. 21 in Pittsburgh, PA.
He showed up on a night when the Lions sat their projected starters at inside linebacker – Jamie Collins Sr. and Alex Anzalone – and Tavai and Reeves-Maybin didn't play particularly well, though it should be noted that Reeves-Maybin also played his full load of special teams reps.
The Lions drafted Barnes for his speed, playmaking and versatility having played both defensive end and linebacker at Penn State. Through two preseason games, he's shown the ability to blitz and rush the passer, but also play in space, cover and run.
"Once you start making plays you see guys following and everyone wants to make plays," Barnes said. "Just being a leader. I know I'm young, but I have a leader mentality. That's just what I want to do, make plays and play for the guy beside me."
If Barnes keeps playing like he has the first two preseason games, it will be hard for coaches to keep him off the field moving forward.
"DB (Barnes) was going crazy," fellow rookie Levi Onwuzurike said after the game. "He tells me it every day he's like, 'I'm that dude. I'm going to do what I do.'
"I believe him. He shows it on the field. He's the truth without a doubt."
GOOD START
Onwuzurike was happy to return to the practice field this week after missing the first couple weeks of training camp with a lingering back issue.
He was all over the field during his first practice on Tuesday, looking like he never missed any time at all. He said he was just happy to be back on the field, and was looking forward to the opportunity to play in his first game in over a year and a half after opting out of the 2020 college season at Washington.
Onwuzurike, Detroit's second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, got that first NFL action in Saturday's second preseason game for the Lions, and he didn't disappoint.
Onwuzurike recorded just one tackle in the stat book, but his impact reached beyond the final state sheet. His push upfront and the attention he got from Steelers double teams allowed Barnes and others behind him to make plays.
"It felt good to me," Onwuzurike said afterwards. "I think I did solid. Not where I want to be, not 100 percent, didn't play to my standards. Obviously getting back (in the swing of things), but I think solid day."
STANDING OUT
Players want to stand out around this time to two people in particular – general manager Brad Holmes and Campbell.
In his postgame press conference, Campbell named a few players he thought had impressive nights Saturday:
- Barnes
- Wide receiver Tom Kennedy, who had four catches for 61 yards.
- Running back Godwin Igwebuike, who is making the switch from safety to running back. He rushed seven times for 21 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
- Safety Jalen Elliott, who recorded three tackles and did some nice things in coverage.
EXTRA POINT
In next week's preseason finale vs. Indianapolis at Ford Field, the Lions need to clean up the penalties. They had nine penalties against Pittsburgh, accounting for 76 lost yards.