The Notebook

Presented by

NOTEBOOK: Rookie Barnes stands out in preseason loss to Steelers

Aug 22, 2021 at 12:31 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

PITTSBURGH – The Lions sat their starters at both inside and outside linebacker Saturday against the Steelers, which gave some reserves an opportunity for good reps.

Jahlani Tavai and Jalen Reeves-Maybin started at the two stacked inside linebacker spots for the Lions, but the most impressive play from a Lions linebacker on the night came from rookie fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes.

Barnes has been coming on strong after dealing with a hamstring injury to begin camp, and Saturday was his best performance of the preseason. He was all over the field

He recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and two defended passes, including a ball he should have intercepted, which he joked about after the game, saying he needed to hit the jugs machine after practice.

"Barnes popped again," head coach Dan Campbell said after Saturday's 26-20 loss to the Steelers. "This is two weeks in a row. He got a little bit more of a load this week than last week because he's coming back off that hamstring, and he looked good.

"Now, he's still a pup, he's got a long way to go, but I'm telling you, this is why you do these things and this is why you put them in a position to see how they're going to handle some of this and get reps and grow and he's done it again, he's shown up."

Lions at Steelers Preseason Week 2 photos

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Week 2 game at Heinz Field on Saturday, Aug. 21 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 37

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 37

Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 37

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 37

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 37

Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 37

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 37

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Kevin Strong (92), Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive end Kevin Strong (92), Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 37

Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 37

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions nose tackle Miles Brown (61), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions nose tackle Miles Brown (61), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 37

Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 37

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 37

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 37

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 37

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 37

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 37

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4), Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 37

Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4), Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 37

Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 37

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) rushes for a touchdown during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 37

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) rushes for a touchdown during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

He showed up on a night when the Lions sat their projected starters at inside linebacker – Jamie Collins Sr. and Alex Anzalone – and Tavai and Reeves-Maybin didn't play particularly well, though it should be noted that Reeves-Maybin also played his full load of special teams reps.

The Lions drafted Barnes for his speed, playmaking and versatility having played both defensive end and linebacker at Penn State. Through two preseason games, he's shown the ability to blitz and rush the passer, but also play in space, cover and run.

"Once you start making plays you see guys following and everyone wants to make plays," Barnes said. "Just being a leader. I know I'm young, but I have a leader mentality. That's just what I want to do, make plays and play for the guy beside me."

If Barnes keeps playing like he has the first two preseason games, it will be hard for coaches to keep him off the field moving forward.

"DB (Barnes) was going crazy," fellow rookie Levi Onwuzurike said after the game. "He tells me it every day he's like, 'I'm that dude. I'm going to do what I do.'

"I believe him. He shows it on the field. He's the truth without a doubt."

Related Links

GOOD START

Onwuzurike was happy to return to the practice field this week after missing the first couple weeks of training camp with a lingering back issue.

He was all over the field during his first practice on Tuesday, looking like he never missed any time at all. He said he was just happy to be back on the field, and was looking forward to the opportunity to play in his first game in over a year and a half after opting out of the 2020 college season at Washington.

Onwuzurike, Detroit's second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, got that first NFL action in Saturday's second preseason game for the Lions, and he didn't disappoint.

Onwuzurike recorded just one tackle in the stat book, but his impact reached beyond the final state sheet. His push upfront and the attention he got from Steelers double teams allowed Barnes and others behind him to make plays.

"It felt good to me," Onwuzurike said afterwards. "I think I did solid. Not where I want to be, not 100 percent, didn't play to my standards. Obviously getting back (in the swing of things), but I think solid day."

STANDING OUT

Players want to stand out around this time to two people in particular – general manager Brad Holmes and Campbell.

In his postgame press conference, Campbell named a few players he thought had impressive nights Saturday:

  • Barnes
  • Wide receiver Tom Kennedy, who had four catches for 61 yards.
  • Running back Godwin Igwebuike, who is making the switch from safety to running back. He rushed seven times for 21 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
  • Safety Jalen Elliott, who recorded three tackles and did some nice things in coverage.

EXTRA POINT

In next week's preseason finale vs. Indianapolis at Ford Field, the Lions need to clean up the penalties. They had nine penalties against Pittsburgh, accounting for 76 lost yards.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Reynolds scores TD one day after signing with Lions

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 16-15 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.
news

NOTEBOOK: Golladay leaves season finale with concussion

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Lions' 23-20 loss to the Packers.
news

NOTEBOOK: Blough, Lions looking to play spoiler to Packers

Tim Twentyman covers all the Lions news of the day including playing for pride, preparing for the Packers and more. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Golladay continues to be a bright spot for Lions

Tim Twentyman covers all the Lions news of the day including Kenny Golladay's production, injury updates and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Tavai leaves game with shoulder injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Lions' 27-17 loss to the Broncos.
news

NOTEBOOK: Johnson eligible to return Sunday in Denver

Tim Twentyman covers all the Lions news of the day including Kerryon Johnson's potential return (& his thoughts on a potential new teammate), preparing for Denver and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Tavai making progress as role increases

Tim Twentyman covers all the Lions news of the day including Jahlani Tavai's progression, preparing for the Broncos and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Johnson & Scarbrough could share time in backfield 

Tim Twentyman covers all the Lions news of the day including where the Lions stand at running back, Darius Slay's Pro Bowl nomination and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Injuries continue to be an issue for Lions

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Lions' 38-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
news

NOTEBOOK: Johnson wants to play again this season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Lions news of the day including Kerryon Johnson's potential return, preparing for the Buccaneers and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions could turn to Fulgham & Lacy with Jones on IR

Tim Twentyman covers all the Lions news of the day including wide receiver depth, injuries and more.
Advertising