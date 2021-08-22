NOTEBOOK: Rookie Barnes stands out in preseason loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH – The Lions sat their starters at both inside and outside linebacker Saturday against the Steelers, which gave some reserves an opportunity for good reps.

Jahlani Tavai and Jalen Reeves-Maybin started at the two stacked inside linebacker spots for the Lions, but the most impressive play from a Lions linebacker on the night came from rookie fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes.

Barnes has been coming on strong after dealing with a hamstring injury to begin camp, and Saturday was his best performance of the preseason. He was all over the field

He recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and two defended passes, including a ball he should have intercepted, which he joked about after the game, saying he needed to hit the jugs machine after practice.

"Barnes popped again," head coach Dan Campbell said after Saturday's 26-20 loss to the Steelers. "This is two weeks in a row. He got a little bit more of a load this week than last week because he's coming back off that hamstring, and he looked good.