TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 2 observations

Stock up: Rookie cornerback AJ Parker has been earning reps with the first-team defense as the nickel corner in practice the last couple weeks. He's very much in the conversation for that starting role come the regular season. Parker was one of the few bright spots for the Lions' starters in the secondary Saturday. He recorded eight tackles, including two tackles for loss and a pass defended. The undrafted rookie out of Kansas State has been solid. – Tim Twentyman

Hat trick: Tight end Darren Fells got one that he certainly did not enjoy. Fells was flagged for three penalties in the first half – one for a false start and two for holding. The holding penalties were declined. – Mike O'Hara

Extended look: The Lions sat veterans Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow upfront along their offensive line. Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai did start, however. But only Sewell was still in the game late into the second quarter. Sewell opted out of the 2020 college season, so last week in the preseason opener was his first game action in a year and a half. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the rookie needs reps, and that's what he got Saturday. – Tim Twentyman