TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 2 observations

Aug 22, 2021 at 07:18 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Tough task: It was Pittsburgh's starters against mostly reserves to start the game Saturday, and the outcome was fairly predictable early on. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdowns in his first three possessions as Pittsburgh jumped out to a 14-0 lead. They added a couple field goals in the second quarter and led Detroit 20-0 at halftime, having out-gained the Lions 285-to-65 in the first half. – Tim Twentyman

Wrong direction: The Lions played a relatively clean game in the opener vs. Buffalo, with only five penalties for 50 yards. They went over both those totals vs. the Steelers. They had six accepted penalties for 51 yards in the first half alone.– Mike O'Hara

Lions at Steelers Preseason Week 2 photos

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Week 2 game at Heinz Field on Saturday, Aug. 21 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 37

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 37

Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 37

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 37

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 37

Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 37

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 37

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Kevin Strong (92), Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive end Kevin Strong (92), Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 37

Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 37

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions nose tackle Miles Brown (61), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 37

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions nose tackle Miles Brown (61), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 37

Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 37

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 37

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 37

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 37

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 37

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 37

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4), Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 37

Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4), Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), and Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 37

Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 37

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) rushes for a touchdown during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 37

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) rushes for a touchdown during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Stock up: Rookie cornerback AJ Parker has been earning reps with the first-team defense as the nickel corner in practice the last couple weeks. He's very much in the conversation for that starting role come the regular season. Parker was one of the few bright spots for the Lions' starters in the secondary Saturday. He recorded eight tackles, including two tackles for loss and a pass defended. The undrafted rookie out of Kansas State has been solid. – Tim Twentyman

Hat trick: Tight end Darren Fells got one that he certainly did not enjoy. Fells was flagged for three penalties in the first half – one for a false start and two for holding. The holding penalties were declined. – Mike O'Hara

Extended look: The Lions sat veterans Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow upfront along their offensive line. Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai did start, however. But only Sewell was still in the game late into the second quarter. Sewell opted out of the 2020 college season, so last week in the preseason opener was his first game action in a year and a half. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the rookie needs reps, and that's what he got Saturday. – Tim Twentyman

Big Ben's message: It looked like Roethlisberger was sending one to the rest of the AFC with his performance against the Lions: He completed eight of 10 passes for 137 yards and two TDs – all in just one quarter. – Mike O'Hara

Few bright spots: It was a preseason game to forget for Detroit overall Saturday, but there were a couple bright spots. I thought there was some good interior pressure upfront at times from youngsters Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike and Bruce Hector. Rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes was active and all over the field for most of the second half.

Also, punter Jack Fox seems to be picking up right where he left off during his Pro Bowl 2020 season. Fox launched a 70-yard punt in the second quarter that flew over the returner's head and bounced out of bounds at the 3-yard line. That guy is a real weapon. – Tim Twentyman

Eye test: It didn't require looking at the stats to see how poorly the Lions played in the first half. There was no rhythm to the offense, and the defense missed numerous tackles. – Mike O'Hara

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: August 19 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 12 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Stenberg excited to be back on the field after quiet rookie season

Second-year guard Logan Stenberg is excited to be back on the field playing a decent amount of snaps after his quiet rookie season in 2020.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 11 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Preseason Week 1

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Preseason Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 16-15 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.
news

O'HARA: Rookie Barnes making the best of delayed start to camp

Missing the first part of training camp was a temporary setback for rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes, but he made the best of it.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Mack on TE competition: 'It's been a battle'

Every day and every practice play in training camp is a learning opportunity for Alize Mack in his bid to win a roster spot as a backup tight end.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Hand looking to stay healthy and let his talent show

Da'Shawn Hand has been given a challenge by the Detroit Lions' coaching staff to stay healthy and put his natural ability to good use.
Advertising