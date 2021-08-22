RECAP: Lions at Steelers

PITTSBURGH – Saturday was the regular-season tune-up for the Pittsburgh Steelers and a majority of their starters played. With the Lions sitting a good portion of their starters on both sides of the ball, it was going to be an uphill battle to leave Heinz Field with a win.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw touchdown passes to tight end Pat Freiermuth on the second and third Steelers possessions of the game to take an early 14-0 lead. The Steelers held off a late Lions rally to win 26-20. The loss dropped the Lions to 0-2 in the preseason.

The Steelers led 20-0 at halftime and out-gained the Lions 285 yards to 65 in the first half.

Tim Boyle started the game at quarterback for the Lions. He finished 7-of-15 passing for 44 yards with just a 53.5 passer rating playing the first half and one possession to start the third quarter.