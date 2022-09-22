O'HARA'S WEEK 3 PREVIEW: What changed for Hutchinson between Games 1 and 2

3. Unexpected big play: Defensive lineman Charles Harris gave the Lions a big one with a safety on a sack of Wentz. The two points gave the Lions a 5-0 lead, and they widened it immediately.

A big return from Kalif Raymond on the ensuing free kick put the Lions in position to score, and they took full advantage of their opportunity.

St. Brown's touchdown catch increased the lead to 12-0.

Vikings' star look ahead: Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has made Pro Bowl appearances in his first two seasons, and there is a strong likelihood that he'll make it three in a row

Jefferson wasn't looking that far ahead after the Monday night loss to the Eagles. The game did not go the way he expected. It was a poor performance for the Vikings all the way around.

Jefferson had six catches for 48 yards. He took the blame in his postgame interview for not running a route properly. The result was one of three interceptions thrown by Cousins.

He had nine catches for 184 yards and two TDs in the opening-game win over the Packers.

"The most frustrating thing is just losing," Jefferson said. "You want to come in here and dominate, especially after last week's performance.

"We've got to look at the film, a short turnaround, and on to Detroit."

My pick: Lions at Vikings: The Lions shouldn't feel overmatched, even though the Vikings are favored by seven points. Both games last season were decided by two points – a 19-17 win for the Vikings in Week 6, and 29-27 for the Lions in Week 13. The home team won both times. A slight edge goes to the Vikings, but not enough to cover.