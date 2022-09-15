O'HARA'S WEEK 2 PREVIEW: DL coach not worried about Hutchinson after quiet debut

Sep 15, 2022 at 07:19 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

It's unusual to say an athlete who stands 6-7 and weighs 264 is going through predictable growing pains, but Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is not being judged by conventional standards.

One game into his pro career, Hutchinson's performance in the 38-35 opening-game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles is under scrutiny.

It was not a good day for the Lions' defense. They gave up 455 yards, and could not contain Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

And it was not a particularly good day for Hutchison. He played most of the game and managed only one assisted tackle.

Safety Tracy Walker got the Lions' only sack.

The Lions need to get more production from their defense – Hutchinson included – against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field Sunday.

Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash isn't concerned about Hutchinson's performance and future. His growing pains are the byproduct of a rookie going up against veterans in the transition from college to the NFL.

Practice photos: September 14, 2022

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

"The game is a lot different," Wash said. "Probably in college, they're going against guys who are the same age. They could be older than a freshman tackle they're playing.

"Once they come here, for the most part these left tackles, nobody gets rid of them. If you're a good tackle in this league, you're going to play a long time. They've been playing for a long time.

"It always takes a little time technique-wise, and the more the year goes on he's going to figure it out more and more how to rush the guys we're with."

As he would for any rookie, Wash expects Hutchinson develop throughout the season.

"He's doing everything we want him to do," Wash said. "He's going to be just fine.

"I don't think you can make a decision on how a kid's going to play from his first game. I don't think you can make a decision on how your team's going to play after one game.

"There's a lot of football left."

