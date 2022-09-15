O'HARA'S WEEK 2 PREVIEW: DL coach not worried about Hutchinson after quiet debut

Commanders' triple threat: Terry McLaurin is looking forward to being part of a triple threat of receivers for the Commanders as a takeaway on what he saw in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Curtis Samuel, who missed most of last season with an injury, had eight catches for 55 yards and one TD.

Rookie Jahan Dotson, drafted 16th overall, had three catches for 40 yards and two TDs.

And McLaurin, who had 222 receptions and 16 TDs in his first three seasons with the Commanders, had two catches for 58 yards with a 49-yard TD catch.

"We can be a very dynamic group," McLaurin told reporters after the game. "We have a great skill set. Three different guys bring three different things to the table. We all have a chance to make big plays.

"We want to have as many weapons as possible to make this offense as explosive as we can."

My pick, Commanders at Lions: It's too early to call it a must-win game, so "better not lose" might be the best way to describe the urgency to win for the Lions. They need to build faith in what they're doing and the only way to do that is by winning.

The offense will carry its share of the burden. The defense has to pick it up.