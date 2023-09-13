O'HARA'S WEEK 2 PREVIEW: Lions looking to best Seahawks this time around

It's not too early for the Detroit Lions to play in a revenge game.
Sunday's game in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks will do just fine. The Seahawks have won the last two games between the teams, and quarterback Jared Goff thinks it's time to reverse the roles.
"We remember," Goff said after practice Tuesday. "They've beaten us two years in a row. We remember and want to get our shot back.
"They're coming off a loss. We'll be ready for a good fight."
The Seahawks beat the Lions 51-29 in Seattle in Week 17 in 2021 – Goff's first season with the Lions.
Last year's game was much closer – a 48-45 win for the Seahawks that ultimately had playoff consequences. Both teams finished 9-8, but the Seahawks got the wild card berth because of the win over the Lions in Week 4 at Ford Field.
Like his teammates – and everyone connected with the franchise – Goff is looking forward to the atmosphere Sunday at Ford Field.
"It's going to be fun," Goff said. "It's going to be really fun. We're coming in there 1-0 with some excitement.
"Hopefully, we can go 2-0 in front of our home fans."
Seahawks:
Trouble spot: Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, back in Seattle after a year with the Rams, pointed out the weakness in the Week 1 30-13 loss to the Rams.
"We couldn't get off the field," he said in his postgame press conference.
The Rams had a 27-13 advantage in first downs.
On the run: Former Michigan State star Kenneth Walker III got off to a decent start with 12 carries for 64 yards. He broke out last year as a second-round draft pick with 1,050 yards rushing and nine TDs in 15 games with 11 starts.
Runaway: Seattle had a 13-7 lead over the Rams at halftime and got blown out by the Rams' 23-0 run in the second half.
Lions:
Offensive line: Good things have already started for this unit with all five starters able to play. Six of the nine plays in last week's game-winning drive were running plays. That's an example of domination.
Handy hands: Wide receiver Josh Reynolds produces without much fanfare in key situations. An 18-yard catch on third and 12 kept the winning drive going last week.
Growth: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson had one assisted tackle in his first game as a rookie. He had three solo tackles, an assist and three quarterback hits in the first game of his second season.
Lions keys
Offense: Have balance, like last week's 34 runs and 35 passes. Take a shot when it's there, like the 33-yard strike to Reynolds. Keep an eye out for former Lions safety Quandre Diggs. He has 23 career interceptions. He'll be lurking somewhere.
Defense: Last week was an off day for the Seahawks. They have weapons. DK Metcalf is a big, powerful wide receiver. Walker is a legitimate 1,000-yard runner. Quarterback Geno Smith had a career year in 2022 throwing 30 TD passes. If he did it once, maybe he can do it again.
Lions-Seahawks pick: The Lions and their fans have been looking forward to this game since the schedule came out. Ford Field will be at peak mania. Let it rock.
The Lions are favored by 6.
My pick: Lions 31, Seahawks 17.