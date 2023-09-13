O'HARA'S WEEK 2 PREVIEW: Lions looking to best Seahawks this time around

It's not too early for the Detroit Lions to play in a revenge game.

Sunday's game in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks will do just fine. The Seahawks have won the last two games between the teams, and quarterback Jared Goff thinks it's time to reverse the roles.

"We remember," Goff said after practice Tuesday. "They've beaten us two years in a row. We remember and want to get our shot back.

"They're coming off a loss. We'll be ready for a good fight."

The Seahawks beat the Lions 51-29 in Seattle in Week 17 in 2021 – Goff's first season with the Lions.

Last year's game was much closer – a 48-45 win for the Seahawks that ultimately had playoff consequences. Both teams finished 9-8, but the Seahawks got the wild card berth because of the win over the Lions in Week 4 at Ford Field.

Like his teammates – and everyone connected with the franchise – Goff is looking forward to the atmosphere Sunday at Ford Field.

"It's going to be fun," Goff said. "It's going to be really fun. We're coming in there 1-0 with some excitement.