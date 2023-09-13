O'HARA'S WEEK 2 PREVIEW: Lions looking to best Seahawks this time around

Sep 13, 2023 at 07:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

It's not too early for the Detroit Lions to play in a revenge game.

Sunday's game in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks will do just fine. The Seahawks have won the last two games between the teams, and quarterback Jared Goff thinks it's time to reverse the roles.

"We remember," Goff said after practice Tuesday. "They've beaten us two years in a row. We remember and want to get our shot back.

"They're coming off a loss. We'll be ready for a good fight."

The Seahawks beat the Lions 51-29 in Seattle in Week 17 in 2021 – Goff's first season with the Lions.

Last year's game was much closer – a 48-45 win for the Seahawks that ultimately had playoff consequences. Both teams finished 9-8, but the Seahawks got the wild card berth because of the win over the Lions in Week 4 at Ford Field.

Like his teammates – and everyone connected with the franchise – Goff is looking forward to the atmosphere Sunday at Ford Field.

"It's going to be fun," Goff said. "It's going to be really fun. We're coming in there 1-0 with some excitement.

"Hopefully, we can go 2-0 in front of our home fans."

Meet the Opponent: Seattle Seahawks 

View photos of the starters for the Seattle Seahawks.

Head Coach Pete Carroll Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron Defensive Coordinator: Clint Hurtt Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
1 / 28

Head Coach Pete Carroll

Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron

Defensive Coordinator: Clint Hurtt

Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DK Metcalf Backed up by Cody Thompson (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
2 / 28

WR DK Metcalf

Backed up by Cody Thompson

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Charles Cross Backed up by Stone Forsythe (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
3 / 28

T Charles Cross

Backed up by Stone Forsythe

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Damien Lewis Backed up by Ben Brown (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
4 / 28

G Damien Lewis

Backed up by Ben Brown

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
C Evan Brown Backed up by Olu Oluwatimi (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
5 / 28

C Evan Brown

Backed up by Olu Oluwatimi

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Phil Haynes Backed up by Anthony Bradford (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
6 / 28

G Phil Haynes

Backed up by Anthony Bradford

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Abraham Lucas Backed up by Jake Curhan (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
7 / 28

T Abraham Lucas

Backed up by Jake Curhan

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Noah Fant Backed up by Colby Parkinson (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
8 / 28

TE Noah Fant

Backed up by Colby Parkinson

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Will Dissly (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
9 / 28

TE Will Dissly

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tyler Lockett Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
10 / 28

WR Tyler Lockett

Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Geno Smith Backed up by Drew Lock (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
11 / 28

QB Geno Smith

Backed up by Drew Lock

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Nick Bellore (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
12 / 28

FB Nick Bellore

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Kenneth Walker III Backed up by DeeJay Dallas and Zach Charbonnet (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
13 / 28

RB Kenneth Walker III

Backed up by DeeJay Dallas and Zach Charbonnet

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Uchenna Nwosu Backed up by Derick Hall (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
14 / 28

LB Uchenna Nwosu

Backed up by Derick Hall

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. Backed up by Myles Adams (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
15 / 28

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

Backed up by Myles Adams

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Jarran Reed Backed up by Cameron Young (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
16 / 28

NT Jarran Reed

Backed up by Cameron Young

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Dre'Mont Jones Backed up by Mike Morris (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
17 / 28

DE Dre'Mont Jones

Backed up by Mike Morris

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Boye Mafe Backed up by Darrell Taylor and Tyreke Smith (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
18 / 28

LB Boye Mafe

Backed up by Darrell Taylor and Tyreke Smith

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Bobby Wagner Backed up by Nick Bellore (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
19 / 28

LB Bobby Wagner

Backed up by Nick Bellore

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jordyn Brooks Backed up by Devin Bush and Drake Thomas (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
20 / 28

LB Jordyn Brooks

Backed up by Devin Bush and Drake Thomas

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tre Brown Backed up by Devon Witherspoon and Kyu Kelly (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
21 / 28

CB Tre Brown

Backed up by Devon Witherspoon and Kyu Kelly

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tariq Woolen Backed up by Michael Jackson (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
22 / 28

CB Tariq Woolen

Backed up by Michael Jackson

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Julian Love Backed up by Jerrick Reed II and Jamal Adams (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
23 / 28

S Julian Love

Backed up by Jerrick Reed II and Jamal Adams

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Quandre Diggs Backed up by Coby Bryant (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
24 / 28

S Quandre Diggs

Backed up by Coby Bryant

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K Jason Myers (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
25 / 28

K Jason Myers

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Michael Dickson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
26 / 28

P/H Michael Dickson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
PR/KR DeeJay Dallas Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tre Brown (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
27 / 28

PR/KR DeeJay Dallas

Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tre Brown

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Chris Stoll (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
28 / 28

LS Chris Stoll

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Seahawks:

Trouble spot: Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, back in Seattle after a year with the Rams, pointed out the weakness in the Week 1 30-13 loss to the Rams.

"We couldn't get off the field," he said in his postgame press conference.

The Rams had a 27-13 advantage in first downs.

On the run: Former Michigan State star Kenneth Walker III got off to a decent start with 12 carries for 64 yards. He broke out last year as a second-round draft pick with 1,050 yards rushing and nine TDs in 15 games with 11 starts.

Runaway: Seattle had a 13-7 lead over the Rams at halftime and got blown out by the Rams' 23-0 run in the second half.

Related Links

Lions:

Offensive line: Good things have already started for this unit with all five starters able to play. Six of the nine plays in last week's game-winning drive were running plays. That's an example of domination.

Handy hands: Wide receiver Josh Reynolds produces without much fanfare in key situations. An 18-yard catch on third and 12 kept the winning drive going last week.

Growth: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson had one assisted tackle in his first game as a rookie. He had three solo tackles, an assist and three quarterback hits in the first game of his second season.

Lions keys

Offense: Have balance, like last week's 34 runs and 35 passes. Take a shot when it's there, like the 33-yard strike to Reynolds. Keep an eye out for former Lions safety Quandre Diggs. He has 23 career interceptions. He'll be lurking somewhere.

Defense: Last week was an off day for the Seahawks. They have weapons. DK Metcalf is a big, powerful wide receiver. Walker is a legitimate 1,000-yard runner. Quarterback Geno Smith had a career year in 2022 throwing 30 TD passes. If he did it once, maybe he can do it again.

Practice photos: September 12, 2023

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 31

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 31

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 31

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 31

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 31

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 31

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 31

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 31

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 31

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 31

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 31

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (18) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 31

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (18) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 31

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 31

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (59) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 31

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (59) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
22 / 31

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
23 / 31

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 31

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 31

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
27 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
28 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
29 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
30 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
31 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on September 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Lions-Seahawks pick: The Lions and their fans have been looking forward to this game since the schedule came out. Ford Field will be at peak mania. Let it rock.

The Lions are favored by 6.

My pick: Lions 31, Seahawks 17.

Related Content

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 1

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. 
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: How Lions' rookies performed in Week 1 win over Chiefs

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Lions' top four draft picks performed, how HC Dan Campbell views QB Jared Goff's streak of passes without an INT and more.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 1 PREVIEW: To keep up excitement, Lions know they must deliver

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 1 matchup vs. the Chiefs including embracing expectations, three things to consider for each team and more.
news

Holmes confident Lions can win NFC North

GM Brad Holmes is confident the Lions can win the NFC North this year, and that they'll be ready for a big first test Week 1 vs. the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from preseason Week 3

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' preseason Week 3 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 26-17 preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

O'HARA: Camp may be a grind, but rookie Brodric Martin loved it anyways

The excitement and joy that rookie DL Brodric Martin displayed on the day the Detroit Lions drafted him has not been dulled by the rigors of training camp.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 23 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
news

Montgomery talks Lions scrimmage, running back room & more

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery talked to reporters Tuesday about the scrimmage at practice, why he likes the current running back room and more.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 22 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
Advertising