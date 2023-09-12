O'HARA: What we learned from Week 1

The Detroit Lions are developing a winning edge, and it was evident again in their opening-game win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
On both sides of the ball – big plays on offense, big stops on defense – the Lions rose to the occasion.
That's one thing we learned about the Lions in a performance that has put them in a position on the national sports stage where the spotlight shines even brighter.
Among the other things we learned include the following: Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs is due for a raise in playing time; Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expects a tough day against the Lions' defense.
We start with winning plays in the fourth:
"Both sides did great," head coach Dan Campbell said in his weekly Monday press conference. "That's where we really showed up. I really felt like the fourth quarter, we come away with a big stop, and then offensively we got that long drive.
"We go down there, we score the touchdown. That's where I just really felt like we took control of that game – and didn't let it go."
The stop was early in the fourth quarter. The defense forced an incomplete pass on third and two at the Lions' 21. The Chiefs had to settle for a field goal that made their lead 20-14.
Later in the quarter, the Lions drove 75 yards on nine plays to score the winning TD – an eight-yard run by David Montgomery.
The defense held again and ultimately ran out the clock.
"In the critical moments we really showed up, we played good football," Campbell said. "That's what we talk about doing.
"We don't need those mistakes that cost you in those moments."
Slamming the door: On three possessions in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs managed only two first downs. They did not get a first down on their last two possessions.
Rival's praise: A sign of the Lions' rising stature is how Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll referred to them without being asked in his postgame press conference after Sunday's one-sided loss to the Rams.
"It's a big challenge for us to bounce back, and look who we're going against," Carroll said.
"We're going against one of the hottest teams in the world now coming up in Detroit.
"We'll see how that goes."
It worked pretty well for the Seahawks last year – a 48-45 win at Ford Field in Week 4.
Time share: There was a plan for Gibbs to get limited snaps in his first pro game. In 19 of 70 offensive snaps, he had seven caries for 42 yards and two receptions for 18 yards.
Look for Gibbs' playing time to go up and for his stats to do the same.