O'HARA: What we learned from Week 1

The Detroit Lions are developing a winning edge, and it was evident again in their opening-game win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

On both sides of the ball – big plays on offense, big stops on defense – the Lions rose to the occasion.

That's one thing we learned about the Lions in a performance that has put them in a position on the national sports stage where the spotlight shines even brighter.

Among the other things we learned include the following: Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs is due for a raise in playing time; Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expects a tough day against the Lions' defense.

We start with winning plays in the fourth:

"Both sides did great," head coach Dan Campbell said in his weekly Monday press conference. "That's where we really showed up. I really felt like the fourth quarter, we come away with a big stop, and then offensively we got that long drive.