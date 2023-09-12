NOTEBOOK: Goff closing in on NFL record for consecutive passes without an INT

"If I'm taking care of the ball, we are usually winning games, so I got to keep doing that," Goff said Tuesday.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said last week he attributed Goff's improved ball security to some improved fundamentals he's seen in Goff's game in terms of his footwork, getting his hips in position and then playing fast and efficient, getting through his progressions.

Goff, who is in his eighth NFL season, says maturity has played a factor too.

"Taking the shot when it's there and when it's not checking it down," he said. "Being careful with the football and not careless. But at the same time being aggressive when the shots are there and making those plays we have to make.

"It's finding that balance and I've found a good place in that and want to keep it going. As you get older you realize when the shot is there and when it's not. I think that's something that I've kind of learned as I've gone through the last full seasons. Just because the shot's called doesn't mean it's shot taken.