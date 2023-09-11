NOTEBOOK: Rookie Branch's playmaking ability already on display

STEPPING UP

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds has been stepping up and making big plays for the Lions' offense ever since joining the team midway through the 2021 season.

Reynolds led Detroit with four catches for 80 yards, including two third-down conversions and a big 33-yard grab that led to the game-winning touchdown, in Detroit's 21-20 win in Kansas City Week 1.

"Reynolds really came up big for us the other day," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "I'd say he's notorious for that, in a good way. He does kind of fly under the radar. He's a guy that has a ton of versatility and we ask him to do a lot.

"He plays the X, he plays the Z, he can play in the heavy packages. We do a lot, so he's very reliable mentally and productive-wise. He does a lot. We needed somebody to step up in that game in that receiver room and he really did."

UP NEXT

Campbell is 0-2 against the Seattle Seahawks since taking over as Detroit's head coach in 2021. Detroit lost in Seattle, 51-29, Week 17 of the 2021 season and lost in a thrilling shootout, 48-45, in Week 4 of last season. The loss to Seattle last year was the tie breaker that sent Seattle to the playoffs and not Detroit with identical 9-8 records in the regular season.

Despite Seattle losing big Sunday, 30-13, at home to the Los Angeles Rams, Campbell knows his team is in for a fight Sunday at Ford Field. He hasn't forgotten how big of a loss that was to the Seahawks last season.

"This team always presents problems," he said Monday. "They've been a thorn in our side for two years. We know what's going to be coming in here. We're going to assume the best out of them. They got after us pretty good last year. That's something we won't forget."

EXTRA POINT