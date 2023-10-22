NOTEBOOK: Gibbs looks good in return to game action

Oct 22, 2023 at 06:43 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

BALTIMORE – There weren't many positives for the Lions Sunday in their 38-6 loss to the Ravens, but the play of rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs certainly was one.

After missing the last two games with a hamstring injury and needing to step up with David Montgomery inactive because of a rib injury, Gibbs rushed for 68 yards on 11 carries (6.2 average) and recorded the first touchdown of his career on a 21-yard run early in the fourth quarter for Detroit's only points of the game.

Gibbs also caught nine of his 10 targets for another 58 yards to finish with 126 total yards from scrimmage with a touchdown. His nine receptions tie for the fifth most in a game by a Lions rookie.

"I was pleased with Gibbs," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "It was good to have him back out there. I thought he took a step forward today. I think he was one of the guys that there was some really positive things in there. I thought he had really good vision and set some runs up really well. I just feel like the more he plays the better he's going to get."

Gibbs joins James Jones (1983) as the only rookies in franchise history to produce 50-or-more scrimmage yards in each of their first five career games.

"It felt great playing with my brothers, playing with my teammates," Gibbs said after the game. "It's kind of a big deal. I couldn't do it without them, and I appreciate them. I've worked very hard to get here and the touchdown showed the commitment I've made to this game."

Gibbs said the players on offense will be fired up this week, clean some stuff up and come back ready for the Raiders at Ford Field on Monday Night Football next week. The Lions will likely need Gibbs to carry the load for the run game and continue to be a threat in the passing game if the offense is going to have a bounce-back performance against the Raiders next week.

Lions at Ravens Week 7 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 22 in Baltimore, MD.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 88

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 88

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 88

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 88

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 88

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 88

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 88

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 88

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 88

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 88

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 88

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions fans before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 88

Detroit Lions fans before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 88

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 88

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 88

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 88

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 88

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 88

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 88

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 88

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 88

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 88

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 88

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 88

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 88

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 88

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 88

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 88

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 88

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 88

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 88

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 88

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 88

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 88

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 88

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 88

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 88

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 88

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 88

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 88

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 88

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 88

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 88

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 88

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 88

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 88

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 88

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 88

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 88

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 88

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 88

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 88

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 88

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 88

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 88

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 88

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 88

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 88

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 88

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 88

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 88

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 88

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 88

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 88

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 88

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 88

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 88

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 88

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 88

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 88

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 88

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 88

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 88

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 88

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 88

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 88

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 88

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 88

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 88

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 88

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 88

Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 88

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 88

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
84 / 88

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
85 / 88

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
86 / 88

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
87 / 88

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (33) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
88 / 88

Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (33) during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroil Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

IBRAHIM INJURY

Rookie running back Mohamed Ibrahim stayed back in Baltimore Sunday to have surgery on a dislocated hip suffered midway through the third quarter following a 21-yard kickoff return. He was carted off the field and immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

Ibrahim was making his NFL debut after being called up from the practice squad this week. He dealt with multiple knee injuries in college. Campbell said after the game the entire team felt terrible for him as they all walked out on the field to show their support while he was helped onto the cart.

HARRIS INACTIVE

Campbell said the decision to make veteran edge rusher Charles Harris inactive Sunday came down to a numbers game and wanting to give Julian Okwara more opportunity to play after his good game vs. Tampa Bay last week.

"Last week we brought nine defensive linemen to the game. This week (Josh) Paschal is coming back and we were only going to bring eight," Campbell said. "It was kind of like, 'Do we bring JO (Okwara) or do we bring Charles?' That's really where we're kind of at. We wanted to give JO a shot at it and see.

"Certainly, Charles is a guy who puts the work in. He's one of our captains. He gets it. He was busting his (butt) in practice again. He knows this isn't it for him. He can very well be up next week. That was where it was at."

EXTRA POINT

Jack Fox punted four times for 184 yards (46.0 avg., 46.0 net) with a long of 61 yards and pinned two punts inside the 20-yard-line. Through his first 200 career punts, Fox has averaged 48.6 gross yards and 42.8 net yards per punt. Those rank as the highest and second highest averages through a punter's first 200 punts in NFL history.

Related Content

news

FOUR DOWNS: How will Lions respond after 38-6 loss to Ravens?

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens includes Lions' response, defensive struggles, offensive struggles and Rodriguez at fullback.
news

RECAP: Lions at Ravens

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Ravens

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Ravens matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Ravens

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Ravens matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Paschal 'chomping at the bit' to return to game action

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including defensive lineman Josh Paschal's potential return, running back Jahmyr Gibbs' usage and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How will running back injuries affect Lions' offense?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 7 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Rookies Branch & Gibbs back at practice this week

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's touchdown quest and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

Week 7 opponent: What the Ravens are saying

Find out what the Baltimore Ravens are saying as they prepare for their Week 7 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Goff named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, is an early MVP candidate

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's performance, preparing for the Baltimore Ravens and more.
news

NFC NORTH: How the quarterbacks have fared so far this season

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the quarterback play so far this season for each of the four teams in the NFC North.
Advertising