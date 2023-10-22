NOTEBOOK: Gibbs looks good in return to game action

BALTIMORE – There weren't many positives for the Lions Sunday in their 38-6 loss to the Ravens, but the play of rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs certainly was one.
After missing the last two games with a hamstring injury and needing to step up with David Montgomery inactive because of a rib injury, Gibbs rushed for 68 yards on 11 carries (6.2 average) and recorded the first touchdown of his career on a 21-yard run early in the fourth quarter for Detroit's only points of the game.
Gibbs also caught nine of his 10 targets for another 58 yards to finish with 126 total yards from scrimmage with a touchdown. His nine receptions tie for the fifth most in a game by a Lions rookie.
"I was pleased with Gibbs," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "It was good to have him back out there. I thought he took a step forward today. I think he was one of the guys that there was some really positive things in there. I thought he had really good vision and set some runs up really well. I just feel like the more he plays the better he's going to get."
Gibbs joins James Jones (1983) as the only rookies in franchise history to produce 50-or-more scrimmage yards in each of their first five career games.
"It felt great playing with my brothers, playing with my teammates," Gibbs said after the game. "It's kind of a big deal. I couldn't do it without them, and I appreciate them. I've worked very hard to get here and the touchdown showed the commitment I've made to this game."
Gibbs said the players on offense will be fired up this week, clean some stuff up and come back ready for the Raiders at Ford Field on Monday Night Football next week. The Lions will likely need Gibbs to carry the load for the run game and continue to be a threat in the passing game if the offense is going to have a bounce-back performance against the Raiders next week.
IBRAHIM INJURY
Rookie running back Mohamed Ibrahim stayed back in Baltimore Sunday to have surgery on a dislocated hip suffered midway through the third quarter following a 21-yard kickoff return. He was carted off the field and immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.
Ibrahim was making his NFL debut after being called up from the practice squad this week. He dealt with multiple knee injuries in college. Campbell said after the game the entire team felt terrible for him as they all walked out on the field to show their support while he was helped onto the cart.
HARRIS INACTIVE
Campbell said the decision to make veteran edge rusher Charles Harris inactive Sunday came down to a numbers game and wanting to give Julian Okwara more opportunity to play after his good game vs. Tampa Bay last week.
"Last week we brought nine defensive linemen to the game. This week (Josh) Paschal is coming back and we were only going to bring eight," Campbell said. "It was kind of like, 'Do we bring JO (Okwara) or do we bring Charles?' That's really where we're kind of at. We wanted to give JO a shot at it and see.
"Certainly, Charles is a guy who puts the work in. He's one of our captains. He gets it. He was busting his (butt) in practice again. He knows this isn't it for him. He can very well be up next week. That was where it was at."
EXTRA POINT
Jack Fox punted four times for 184 yards (46.0 avg., 46.0 net) with a long of 61 yards and pinned two punts inside the 20-yard-line. Through his first 200 career punts, Fox has averaged 48.6 gross yards and 42.8 net yards per punt. Those rank as the highest and second highest averages through a punter's first 200 punts in NFL history.