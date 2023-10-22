NOTEBOOK: Gibbs looks good in return to game action

IBRAHIM INJURY

Rookie running back Mohamed Ibrahim stayed back in Baltimore Sunday to have surgery on a dislocated hip suffered midway through the third quarter following a 21-yard kickoff return. He was carted off the field and immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

Ibrahim was making his NFL debut after being called up from the practice squad this week. He dealt with multiple knee injuries in college. Campbell said after the game the entire team felt terrible for him as they all walked out on the field to show their support while he was helped onto the cart.

HARRIS INACTIVE

Campbell said the decision to make veteran edge rusher Charles Harris inactive Sunday came down to a numbers game and wanting to give Julian Okwara more opportunity to play after his good game vs. Tampa Bay last week.

"Last week we brought nine defensive linemen to the game. This week (Josh) Paschal is coming back and we were only going to bring eight," Campbell said. "It was kind of like, 'Do we bring JO (Okwara) or do we bring Charles?' That's really where we're kind of at. We wanted to give JO a shot at it and see.

"Certainly, Charles is a guy who puts the work in. He's one of our captains. He gets it. He was busting his (butt) in practice again. He knows this isn't it for him. He can very well be up next week. That was where it was at."

EXTRA POINT