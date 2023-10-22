RECAP: Lions at Ravens

BALTIMORE – Winning on the road in the NFL is tough business. The Detroit Lions have made it look easier than it is so far this season with wins in Kansas City, Green Bay and Tampa Bay to begin the year.
But beating the Ravens in Baltimore proved too big a task Sunday as the Lions lost for just the second time this season and the first time away from Ford Field, 38-6.
Detroit's defense had no answer for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who made plays with both his arm and his legs all afternoon. When it was all said and done Jackson had 393 total yards and four total touchdowns (three passing; one rushing).
Baltimore scored on their first four possessions of the game to build a 28-0 lead and were into Lions' territory on their fifth possession before turning it over on a Jackson fumble at the Detroit 25-yard line.
Detroit's offense couldn't match the Ravens' output in the first half as they punted on their first three possessions, turned it over on downs on their fourth and were forced to punt on their fifth. Detroit gained just 97 total yards in the first half to the Ravens' 355.
Detroit's offense got going a little bit to open the second half working their way down to the Ravens' 6-yard line but stalled when they couldn't punch it in on 4th and goal from there.
Baltimore needed only four plays to go 94 yards from there to close the door on any Detroit comeback hopes to push the lead to 35-0 on Jackson's third touchdown pass of the day and his second to tight end Mark Andrews.
The Lions finally got on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter with rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs' first touchdown of his career on a 21-yard run. Gibbs finished with 68 rushing yards for a 6.2-yard average per rush and a touchdown. He also caught nine passes for 58 yards to total 126 scrimmage yards.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 22 in Baltimore, MD.
QB comparison: Baltimore came into the contest leading the NFL in sacks, and Lions quarterback Jared Goff was under pressure all day. He was sacked five times, hit eight times, and finished 33-of-53 passing for 284 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 68.4.
Jackson was nearly perfect on the afternoon completing 21 of his 27 passes for 357 yards with three touchdowns and a rating of 155.8. Jackson also rushed nine times for 36 yards with a 9-yard touchdown.
Big play: Jackson's first touchdown pass of the game was a beauty that showed off just how difficult he is to defend. It was a 3rd and 3 play at the Lions' 12-yard line late in the first quarter. Jackson avoided the Lions' rush and escaped the pocket to the right giving himself 10 seconds to throw the football before throwing across his body and finding wide receiver Nelson Agholor open in the back of the end zone. The play gave Baltimore a 14-0 lead and they never looked back from there.
Key stat: The Lions came into Sunday leading the NFL in rushing defense holding opponents to 64.7 yards per game on average.
Baltimore was able to rush for 146 yards to move their streak of consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing to 22. Baltimore averaged 9.1 yards per play Sunday.
Injury report: Rookie running back Mohamed Ibrahim was carted off the field midway through the third quarter with a hip injury following a 21-yard kickoff return. He was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.
Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez also left the game in the second half with an ankle injury and did not return.
Wide receiver Kalif Raymond left the game in the fourth quarter with what looked like cramping following a punt return.
Up next: vs. Las Vegas (3-4), Oct. 30, 8:15 p.m. (Monday night)