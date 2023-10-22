RECAP: Lions at Ravens

QB comparison: Baltimore came into the contest leading the NFL in sacks, and Lions quarterback Jared Goff was under pressure all day. He was sacked five times, hit eight times, and finished 33-of-53 passing for 284 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 68.4.

Jackson was nearly perfect on the afternoon completing 21 of his 27 passes for 357 yards with three touchdowns and a rating of 155.8. Jackson also rushed nine times for 36 yards with a 9-yard touchdown.

Big play: Jackson's first touchdown pass of the game was a beauty that showed off just how difficult he is to defend. It was a 3rd and 3 play at the Lions' 12-yard line late in the first quarter. Jackson avoided the Lions' rush and escaped the pocket to the right giving himself 10 seconds to throw the football before throwing across his body and finding wide receiver Nelson Agholor open in the back of the end zone. The play gave Baltimore a 14-0 lead and they never looked back from there.

Key stat: The Lions came into Sunday leading the NFL in rushing defense holding opponents to 64.7 yards per game on average.

Baltimore was able to rush for 146 yards to move their streak of consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing to 22. Baltimore averaged 9.1 yards per play Sunday.

Injury report: Rookie running back Mohamed Ibrahim was carted off the field midway through the third quarter with a hip injury following a 21-yard kickoff return. He was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez also left the game in the second half with an ankle injury and did not return.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond left the game in the fourth quarter with what looked like cramping following a punt return.