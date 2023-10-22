FOUR DOWNS: How will Lions respond after 38-6 loss to Ravens?

FIRST DOWN: LIONS' RESPONSE

Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked a lot during Detroit's four-game win streak about how adversity was headed their way at some point this season and how his team responds to it would say a lot about them and define their season.

Detroit's been through more adversity in Campbell's tenure than just one 38-6 lopsided loss at the hands of Baltimore on Sunday, but games like this can refocus a team. That's what Campbell is looking forward to seeing from his team ahead of next week's Monday Night game vs. Las Vegas at Ford Field.

"Nobody likes to look over and see (the opponent) having a good time because they kicked our (butt). Nobody thinks that's fun," Campbell said after the game Sunday. "But I know that motivates me for next week and motivates our team. I know you'll do any and everything not to have that feeling again."

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is confident the team will bounce back. Goff said a similar thing happened to him in 2018 when he was in Los Angeles when they went on the road to Chicago and got their butts handed to them by the Bears in a game where Goff said he didn't play particularly well. He and the Rams rallied around each other, went on a run to finish the season and ended up in the Super Bowl.