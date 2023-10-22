FOUR DOWNS: How will Lions respond after 38-6 loss to Ravens?

FIRST DOWN: LIONS' RESPONSE
Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked a lot during Detroit's four-game win streak about how adversity was headed their way at some point this season and how his team responds to it would say a lot about them and define their season.
Detroit's been through more adversity in Campbell's tenure than just one 38-6 lopsided loss at the hands of Baltimore on Sunday, but games like this can refocus a team. That's what Campbell is looking forward to seeing from his team ahead of next week's Monday Night game vs. Las Vegas at Ford Field.
"Nobody likes to look over and see (the opponent) having a good time because they kicked our (butt). Nobody thinks that's fun," Campbell said after the game Sunday. "But I know that motivates me for next week and motivates our team. I know you'll do any and everything not to have that feeling again."
Lions quarterback Jared Goff is confident the team will bounce back. Goff said a similar thing happened to him in 2018 when he was in Los Angeles when they went on the road to Chicago and got their butts handed to them by the Bears in a game where Goff said he didn't play particularly well. He and the Rams rallied around each other, went on a run to finish the season and ended up in the Super Bowl.
"I think we are further along at this point than if this would have hit us at some point in the last couple years here where we will be able to bounce back right away," Goff said. "Now we have to go do it. We have the right guys in place and the right leadership."
SECOND DOWN: DEFENSIVE STRUGGLES
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week he'd rather his defense make Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson a thrower first and runner second if he had his choice.
Unfortunately for Glenn and the Lions, Jackson the passer was just about perfect Sunday afternoon, guiding the Ravens to a big win.
A perfect passer rating in the NFL is 158.3, and Jackson finished Sunday with a rating of 155.8 as he completed 21-of-27 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Detroit's defense had zero sacks and hit Jackson just once. That led to his pass catchers having all the time they needed to get open all afternoon. Baltimore finished with 503 yards of total offense and averaged 9.1 yards per play. The last time Detroit gave up 500-plus yards of offense to an opponent was last season in Carolina (570). This game felt a lot like that Week 16 rout.
"The combination of not getting very much pressure and then having to cover a long time we just didn't handle it well," Campbell said. "Those guys played well. They kicked our (butt) and that's a credit to them. Lamar beat us. He hammered us with his arm."
Linebacker Alex Anzalone said after the game some of Detroit's issues were self-induced, especially on a couple of the Ravens' touchdowns, but he also gave credit where credit was due saying Jackson is a special player that simply got the better of them on Sunday. Now it's up to the defense to respond next week.
THIRD DOWN: OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES
Sunday was a game where Detroit's offense had to match Baltimore's down for down and turn this into a shootout.
That wasn't the case as Goff had his worst game of the season failing to reach a passer rating of at least 85.0 for the first time this year. He finished 33-of-53 passing for 284 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and rating of 68.4. Detroit's offense didn't record their first first down until the second quarter and had just 97 yards of total offense in the first half.
"Offensively, we never got in a rhythm early," Campbell said.
Detroit went three and out on their first three possessions gaining just 13 yards total. They got down 21-0 and at that point the game plan changes and they had to start pressing a bit.
Baltimore was able to limit Detroit's run game, jump on them early and force them into being one-dimensional so they could pin their ears back and get after Goff. Baltimore sacked Goff five times and hit him eight times total.
The expectation from everyone in the locker room is to learn from Sunday, bounce back this week and get back to being their explosive selves again Monday vs. Las Vegas at home.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 22 in Baltimore, MD.
FOURTH DOWN: RODRIGUEZ AT FULLBACK
It was a little bit of a surprise to see second-year linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez start the game Sunday at fullback. It was something the coaches approached him about doing early this week and Rodriguez said he was down for anything that would help the team. The Lions are currently without starting fullback Jason Cabinda as he's on IR with a knee injury.
Rodriguez hasn't played on offense since high school when he was a quarterback.
"I was excited," he said. "Whatever I can do for the team and help us win. I was eager to do that and get on the offensive side of things."
Rodriguez has seen his role on defense diminish over the last few weeks and this is another way to get a talented player on the field outside of special teams. He's a physical player with a wrestling background, and he said his hands are good if they ever decide to throw him the ball.