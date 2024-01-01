O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Takeaways from the Lions' loss to the Cowboys

Somewhere in the disappointment and anger over a ruling that took away what the Detroit Lions thought had been the game-winning play was a truism in sports expressed by head coach Dan Campbell.

"We just made too many critical errors there to where it shouldn't come down there to the end." Campbell said Saturday night in a postgame interview.

Unfortunately for Campbell and his team, the outcome was decided by the officials. The game-winning catch on a two-point conversion by tackle Taylor Decker was nullified.

Referee Brad Allen said after the game that Decker did not follow proper procedure to identify himself as an eligible receiver on the successful two-point play.

Ultimately, the Lions went home with a 20-19 loss. The Lions are 11-5 and clinched first place in the NFC North a week ago. The Cowboys are 11-5 with a chance to win the NFC East.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the ruling on the two-point conversion wasn't the only questionable decision in Saturday night's game. Campbell had a couple that could be debated.

There is also a look at how the Lions-Cowboys game was the only NFL game played Saturday and three of the Lions' young players were certain to make an impression on the large TV audience, takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending and the bottom line.