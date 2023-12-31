FOUR DOWNS: What happened on two-point conversion penalty?

FIRST DOWN: THE TWO-POINT CONVERSION PENALTY

The frustration on head coach Dan Campbell's face and in his voice was evident speaking to reporters after the game. Tackle Dan Skipper was so mad he didn't want to talk to reporters other than to confirm he did not report as an eligible receiver on the potentially game-winning two-point conversion play that was called back by a penalty.

After wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored on an 11-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left Campbell opted to go for two points and the lead. When quarterback Jared Goff hit left tackle Taylor Decker on a pass in the back of the end zone the Lions thought they'd taken a 21-20 lead with just 27 seconds left, but the officials called illegal touching by the Lions, saying Decker never reported as an eligible receiver.

Decker said after the game he reported as eligible, and video shows him going up to Referee Brad Allen before the play. Skipper said he did not report as eligible.

"Pretty confused," Goff said after the game. "What I do know, and I don't know if I'll get fined for this, I do know Decker reported and I do know Dan Skipper did not. And I do know they said Dan Skipper did. So, it's unfortunate."

Detroit still had two more attempts at the two points but weren't able to convert with two incomplete passes.

Campbell's frustration after the game stemmed from the fact that he said he goes over potential trick plays with the officials before the game.

"I explain everything pregame to a T," Campbell said. "I did that."

Allen said this after the game, via PFWA pool reporter Calvin Watkins' postgame interview with him:

"So, we had a situation where if you were going to have an ineligible number occupy an eligible position, you have to report that to the referee. On this particular play, number 70, who had reported during the game a couple of times, reported to me as eligible. Then he lined up at the tackle position.