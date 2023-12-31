RECAP: Lions at Cowboys 

QB comparison: Goff finished the game completing 19 of his 34 passes with a touchdown, two interceptions and a 67.2 rating. He was sacked just once but was harassed by Dallas' front seven most of the night.

Dallas' Dak Prescott was 26-of-38 passing for 345 yards with two touchdowns, one interception (Ifeatu Melifonwu) and a 103.5 rating.

Big play: The Cowboys took the lead 7-3 late in the first quarter on a 92-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Lamb. It was a play that easily could have resulted in a sack and a safety for the Lions, but linebacker Derrick Barnes whiffed on the potential sack. Prescott bailed out to his right and launched it deep to Lamb, who was one-on-one with Lions veteran cornerback Kindle Vildor. Unfortunately for Detroit, Vildor tripped at the 45-yard line and Lamb was all alone as the ball fell right into his arms at the 50-yard line.

What could have been a safety and a 5-0 lead with the ball turned into a 7-3 deficit.

Key stat: Detroit was just 4-for-13 on third down in the contest. They entered the game seventh in the NFL converting on third down with a 43.6 percent conversion rate.

Injury report: Wide receiver Jameson Williams left the game in the second half with an ankle injury and did not return.