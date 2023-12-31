NOTEBOOK: Lions looking to build off solid defensive performance

"We had a lot of opportunities earlier in the game and we didn't play clean enough offensively," left tackle Taylor Decker said. "Hats off to our defense. They played a hell of a game so definitely want to give those guys credit."

Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks and five quarterback hits. Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu had an interception for a second straight game. Cornerback Kindle Vildor forced a fumble that went through the end zone and resulted in a Lions touchback. Detroit's defense had eight tackles for loss in the contest and held Dallas to just 61 rushing yards on 21 attempts (2.9 avg.).

"I thought we played well overall on defense just a couple of explosives that just got away from us a little bit," Hutchinson said of the defensive performance. "But overall, I thought we played well."

The only real hiccup defensively were the 227 yards receiving allowed to CeeDee Lamb, which included a 92-yard touchdown where linebacker Derrick Barnes missed a sack and Vildor fell down in coverage.