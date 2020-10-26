O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Sunday's game another example of Golladay's impact

1. Impact: Golladay might never have triple-digit reception seasons that are often – too often, in my opinion – used to rate the value of wide receivers.

For example, Golladay made his first Pro Bowl last season with 65 catches. That made him 42nd in the league. But he also led the league with 11 touchdown catches. He made an impact.

He had six catches for 114 yards Sunday, many of which were on 50-50 balls.

In other words, the defensive back supposedly has as good a chance of catching the ball as the receiver.

In Hockenson's opinion, "50-50" balls do not apply to Golladay.

"Kenny makes plays when his number's called," said Hockenson.

"That's all you need to say about Kenny. When the ball's in the air, it's not 50-50 with Kenny. He's almost 100 percent. Kenny is what Kenny is. You can't take that away from him."

The Lions got the ball with 29 seconds left in the first half and drove 43 yards on five plays to get in position for Matt Prater to make a 50-yard field goal on the final play in the half. Golladay had an 18-yard catch on that drive.

On the 75-yard winning drive, Golladay had a catch for 29 yards. On the play after the 29-yard catch, Hockenson made his 11-yard touchdown catch as time expired.

"He made some great catches," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "When the ball's in the air, he's making a lot of catches."

