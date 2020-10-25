FOUR DOWNS: Breaking down the Lions' game-winning drive

FIRST DOWN: THE FINAL DRIVE

It's a situation Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had found himself in 29 times before Sunday. Running out onto the field down on the scoreboard and needing to drive the field to put the Lions in a position to score a touchdown and win a game.

"That's what you live for as a quarterback," Stafford said after the game. "All you ask for on offense is a chance. I love doing that. That's my favorite part about playing the game. I love this game and I love competing and there's no more competitive pressure-packed situation."

Like he's done 29 times before, Stafford calmly stepped under center and navigated the Lions 75 yards in eight plays using all of the one minute and four seconds left on the clock to record his 30th comeback win that potentially saves the Lions season, getting them back to 3-3 on the year.

Stafford threw incomplete on first down to wide receiver Kenny Golladay that took seven seconds off the clock. He threw to tight end T.J. Hockenson down the right sideline on second down for 13 yards, but Hockenson didn't step out of bounds, wasting 22 seconds before the Lions could spike it with 37 seconds left at Detroit's 38-yard line.

Stafford hit wide receiver Danny Amendola on 2nd and 10 for 22 yards to the Atlanta 38-yard line. They hurried to the line and spiked it with 20 seconds left.

Stafford's best throw of the contest came next, a ball he fit behind the dropping linebackers and in front of the safety to a sliding Golladay at the Falcons' 11-yard line. The offense raced up to the line to spike the ball, but the clock was stopped to review if Golladay had caught the ball or not. After it was ruled a catch, Stafford spiked the ball and had two seconds left and one play left from the 11-yard line to tie it.

Stafford dropped back and felt some pressure, but stepped left to avoid it and saw Hockenson breaking open in the end zone. Stafford threw a strike, Hockenson made the catch, kicker Matt Prater made the extra point, and the Lions are back to 3-3.

The Lions did a good job on the drive using the middle of the field for chunk plays knowing the time, situation and open spots.