O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What did game-winning drive mean for Lions?

Question: What drive went unnoticed, but turned out to be important?

Answer: It was the last possession of the first half. The Lions got the ball back with 29 seconds left in the half. Stafford directed a five-play, 43-yard drive that ended in Matt Prater's 50-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

The three points proved to be crucial to the outcome.

Question: What were the key plays in the first half?

Answer: There were two, and both favored the Falcons in the second quarter.

First was the defensive stop when the Lions went for it on fourth and two at Atlanta's three-yard line. Linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. was unblocked coming from the left side and dropped running back Adrian Peterson for a one-yard gain, short of the first down.

That turned the ball over to the Falcons at the two-yard line. On third and eight at the four, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hit wide receiver Calvin Ridley for 27 yards and a first down out to the 31. That kept the possession going, and Ryan finished off the possession with a four-yard TD pass to Ridley, who was wide open in the middle of the end zone.