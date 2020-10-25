NOTEBOOK: Lions stack wins to get back to .500

The Detroit Lions recorded a huge 23-22 come-from-behind victory over the Falcons in Atlanta Sunday to improve their record to 3-3 on the season and put themselves right back into the conversation in the NFC playoff race. Detroit hosts the 4-2 Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field next week.

Since 1990, just over 35 percent of the teams that started the year 3-3 have advanced to make the playoffs, per NFL Media Research.

What is that percentage had Matthew Stafford not guided the Lions 75 yards in one minute and four seconds to connect with tight end T.J. Hockenson on a game-tying touchdown that led to Matt Prater's game-winning extra point Sunday afternoon? Teams that started 2-4 since 1990 have made the playoffs just 9.5 percent of the time.

"We had a good win last week, but our thing, and what we said is, 'Hey, one win is solid, but two wins feels even better,'" veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. said after the game.

"We're taking it as an approach like every week we're 0-0. That's what we're doing right now. It just felt great to keep rolling in the same direction."