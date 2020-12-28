O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Okwara chasing double-digit sacks

Robert Porcher is hoping to welcome defensive end Romeo Okwara to a select group of Detroit Lions' defensive players that has added far too few members in recent years to suit Porcher.

There is one qualification to be a member: A double-digit sack season.

Okwara is one sack away from qualifying. A sack on Tom Brady in Saturday's 47-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs gave him nine for the season.

A lot of things have gone wrong with the Lions this season, including the pass rush. Okwara is an exception. His play is something that went right, and this week's Monday Countdown looks at Okwara and pass rushers, with Porcher's perspective.

There is also a look at a continuing problem with the Lions that must be corrected if they're ever going to have a winning team, takeaways on offense, defense and special teams from Saturday's game, and what's trending for the Lions.

We start with the pass rush, Porcher's perspective, and the Lions' recent history.

1. The rush: Sacks change games, and Okwara has done that for the Lions. His strip sack of Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky late in the fourth quarter Week 13 set up the go-ahead touchdown in a 34-30 win.

Okwara has continued to produce. He's had sacks in the last two games to get to within one of double digits.