TIM AND MIKE: Week 16 observations

Brady binge: It doesn't count as one full game, but what Brady has done in his last four quarters is amazing. He threw for 320 yards and two TDs in the second half of last week's win at Atlanta and blitzed the Lions for 348 yards and four TDs playing only the first half. Brady's stats for his last four quarters: 668 yards and six TDs. Amazing to watch a star at his best. – Mike O'Hara

Double take: Defensive end Romeo Okwara has been Detroit's most consistent performer on defense all year. He recorded his ninth sack and third forced fumble in the loss to the Bucs. But Romeo wasn't the only Okwara to make the stat sheet. Younger brother and rookie Julian Okwara recorded his first tackle and tackle for loss Saturday. – Tim Twentyman

Bucs challenge: The Bucs had a 34-0 lead, but head coach Bruce Arians threw the challenge flag when the officials did not rule that running back D’Andre Swift had fumbled on the first play of the second half. The Bucs won the challenge and scored on the next play to make their lead 40-0. Nothing wrong with playing the game all the way, regardless of score. – Mike O'Hara