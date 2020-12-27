TIM AND MIKE: Week 16 observations

Quick trigger, defense: The Lions had the Bucs stopped on their first possession with a third-down sack of Tom Brady, but the play was wiped out by an offside penalty on defensive end Everson Griffen. With a second chance, the Bucs converted a first down and drove to their first TD and a 7-0 lead. The Lions needed to minimize mistakes but started the game with a big one. And there were more to come. – Mike O'Hara
Quick trigger, offense: On the possession after the Bucs' TD, the Lions were lined up to go for it on fourth and one on their 49. Before the snap, tackle Taylor Decker was flagged for a false start. That forced a punt – and the Bucs drove to TD No. 2. Two penalties. Two TDs. – Mike O'Hara
LB struggles: The Lions were without their best cover linebacker Saturday with Jamie Collins Sr. missing the game due to a neck injury. In his place, Jahlani Tavai and Jarrad Davis played a lot of reps. Tavai, in particular, struggled in space in the passing game. There's been a big lack of impact plays from Tavai this season, who was a second-round pick last year. Tavai's lack of speed and lateral quickness has been exposed at times this season. – Tim Twentyman
Brady binge: It doesn't count as one full game, but what Brady has done in his last four quarters is amazing. He threw for 320 yards and two TDs in the second half of last week's win at Atlanta and blitzed the Lions for 348 yards and four TDs playing only the first half. Brady's stats for his last four quarters: 668 yards and six TDs. Amazing to watch a star at his best. – Mike O'Hara
Double take: Defensive end Romeo Okwara has been Detroit's most consistent performer on defense all year. He recorded his ninth sack and third forced fumble in the loss to the Bucs. But Romeo wasn't the only Okwara to make the stat sheet. Younger brother and rookie Julian Okwara recorded his first tackle and tackle for loss Saturday. – Tim Twentyman
Bucs challenge: The Bucs had a 34-0 lead, but head coach Bruce Arians threw the challenge flag when the officials did not rule that running back D’Andre Swift had fumbled on the first play of the second half. The Bucs won the challenge and scored on the next play to make their lead 40-0. Nothing wrong with playing the game all the way, regardless of score. – Mike O'Hara
Uncharacteristic performance: Decker has been a good and consistent player all year for the Lions. Decker entered Saturday having been penalized just three times all year. Saturday he was flagged three times, all for false starts. Some of that might have been due to Detroit playing three different quarterbacks in the contest and the difference in their cadences. – Tim Twentyman
Making a point: It has not been the kind of season Davis was looking for. He has not complained publicly about being demoted from a starting job. His head was in the game from the start Saturday. He made a tackle on the opening kickoff that forced the Bucs to begin their opening possession at their 18-yard line. – Mike O'Hara
No red zone: For the second time this year, the Lions didn't take a single snap in the red zone. Detroit didn't even reach Bucs territory Saturday until the fourth quarter. Detroit didn't reach the red zone in the 20-0 loss to Carolina a few weeks back. – Tim Twentyman