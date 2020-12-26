FOUR DOWNS: Lions not using coaching shuffle as excuse for loss

FIRST DOWN: NO EXCUSES

Detroit's coaching staff took a hit this week after interim head coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and a number of other assistants weren't allowed to coach against Tampa Bay Saturday because of NFL COVID-19 protocols.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince took over head-coaching duties, and Detroit had new play callers on offense and defense. Losing starting quarterback Matthew Stafford to an ankle injury on the first series of the game also didn't help. In the end, Detroit was no match for Tampa Bay, falling 47-7 to the Bucs at Ford Field.

Credit Prince for not using the coaching shuffle as an excuse for the loss when speaking to reporters after the game.

"Not good enough today from us and it was a little bit of a challenge, obviously, with what was happening. But I guess no excuses," Prince said. "We had our team, they had their team and we weren't good enough today."