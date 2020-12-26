NOTEBOOK: Stafford leaves game with ankle injury

Dec 26, 2020 at 04:45 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford entered Saturday's game against Tampa Bay dealing with thumb and rib injuries, but it was a new ankle injury that forced him out of the game after the Lions' first offensive series. He did not return in an eventual 47-7 Bucs victory. 

On a second-down play near midfield, Stafford threw an incomplete pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson, while facing pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

Stafford got tangled with White after the throw, and it looked like Stafford stepped awkwardly, rolling his right ankle. He stayed in the game and completed a short throw to wide receiver Danny Amendola that ended up short of the first down. As the Lions lined up to punt, Stafford headed to the bench where a group of trainers and doctors surrounded him. It looked like he got his ankle taped up by training staff.

After testing it on the sideline, Stafford headed back to the locker room for further evaluation, and it was announced later he was questionable to return. He returned to the sideline in the second half but never back into the game.

Chase Daniel entered the game in Stafford's place on Detroit's second offensive series and played up until the fourth quarter. He was 13-of-18 passing for 86 yards with no touchdowns, no interceptions and a 82.2 passer rating.

David Blough played the fourth quarter for the Lions and went 6-of-10 for 49 yards with an interception and 32.9 passer rating.

Interim interim head coach Robert Prince did not have an update on Stafford's status after the game.

Lions vs. Buccaneers Week 16 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 16 game at Ford Field on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Robert Prince during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 24

Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Robert Prince during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 24

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 24

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 24

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 24

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 24

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 24

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5), and Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 24

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5), and Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 24

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 24

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 24

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 24

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) and Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Tony Carter during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 24

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) and Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Tony Carter during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 24

Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 24

Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) and Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) record a sack. during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 24

Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) and Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) record a sack. during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kick during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 24

Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kick during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 24

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) returns a punt for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 24

Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) returns a punt for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39), Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35), Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27), and Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) celebrate after a special teams touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 24

Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39), Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35), Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27), and Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) celebrate after a special teams touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 24

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 24

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 24

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 24

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit, MI. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

AGNEW SAVES SHUTOUT

The Lions' offense was pretty stagnant all game, but veteran kick returner Jamal Agnew provided a spark and proved he's still as dangerous as ever.

Agnew saved a shutout in the third quarter with a 74-yard punt-return touchdown.

The return touchdown was Agnew's fifth since entering the NFL in 2017, the most in the league over that span. His four punt-return touchdowns tied for the second most in team history, and he's the second player in team history to have four punt-return touchdowns and one kickoff return touchdown.

This was Agnew's fourth punt return touchdown of 60-plus yards, the most by a Lions player since the merger. The only other Lions player with more is Jack Christiansen with seven (he played from 1951-58).

Of Agnew's five career return touchdowns, Saturday's was his first in a home game.

Agnew lamented the fact that the play came when Detroit was down by 40 points, but he was happy to provide at least one bright spot.

"I'm just happy I got to make that play for the team," Agnew said after the game. "Give us a little bit of juice."

SMALL DETAILS

After the game everyone usually looks at the big scoring plays or turnovers as the key plays in the game. And while those are big moments in every contest, there are also plays that go somewhat unnoticed that end up being important in the grand scheme of things.

A couple examples for the Lions early on Saturday:

1. The Bucs faced a 3rd and 9 on their opening drive. The Lions dialed up a blitz, and linebacker Jahlani Tavai got to Tom Brady for the sack, but defensive end Everson Griffen was called offsides. The penalty gave Tampa Bay new life, and they would score the first touchdown of the game four plays later.

2. On the Lions' opening possession, they faced a 4th and 1 at midfield and kept the offense on the field to try and go for it, but left tackle Taylor Decker flinched and was called for a false start. Detroit punted. Tampa Bay scored a touchdown on their second possession.

Coaches talk all the time about doing the little things right and how that leads to the bigger things being done correctly, too. There are winning plays and losing plays, and the Lions had too many losing plays Saturday.

Related Content

news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions not using coaching shuffle as excuse for loss

Four downs following the Lions' 47-7 loss to the Buccaneers includes no excuses, Stafford's absence, third down and Okwara's numbers.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 47-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Saturday's Lions-Buccaneers matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Saturday's Lions-Buccaneers matchup.
news

Lions shuffle coaching staff ahead of Saturday's game

With Darrell Bevell out for Saturday's game, Robert Prince will take over as Detroit Lions head coach.
news

Lions interview 3 more candidates for GM position

The Detroit Lions completed general manager interviews with Rick Smith, Thomas Dimitroff and Scott Pioli.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions could be short a few coaches for Saturday's game

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing for Saturday's game, help on defense and more.
news

Week 16 opponent: What the Buccaneers are saying

Find out what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saying as they prepare for their Week 16 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

NOTEBOOK: Breakout second season leads to Pro Bowl nod for Hockenson

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including T.J. Hockenson's Pro Bowl nod, Frank Ragnow's status and more.
news

3 Lions named to 2021 Pro Bowl

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, punter Jack Fox and offensive lineman Frank Ragnow have been named to the 2021 Pro Bowl.
news

Bevell explains decision to move on from Brayden Coombs

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell spoke to reporters Monday and explained the decision to move on from special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs.

Advertising