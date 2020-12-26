NOTEBOOK: Stafford leaves game with ankle injury

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford entered Saturday's game against Tampa Bay dealing with thumb and rib injuries, but it was a new ankle injury that forced him out of the game after the Lions' first offensive series. He did not return in an eventual 47-7 Bucs victory.

On a second-down play near midfield, Stafford threw an incomplete pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson, while facing pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

Stafford got tangled with White after the throw, and it looked like Stafford stepped awkwardly, rolling his right ankle. He stayed in the game and completed a short throw to wide receiver Danny Amendola that ended up short of the first down. As the Lions lined up to punt, Stafford headed to the bench where a group of trainers and doctors surrounded him. It looked like he got his ankle taped up by training staff.

After testing it on the sideline, Stafford headed back to the locker room for further evaluation, and it was announced later he was questionable to return. He returned to the sideline in the second half but never back into the game.

Chase Daniel entered the game in Stafford's place on Detroit's second offensive series and played up until the fourth quarter. He was 13-of-18 passing for 86 yards with no touchdowns, no interceptions and a 82.2 passer rating.

David Blough played the fourth quarter for the Lions and went 6-of-10 for 49 yards with an interception and 32.9 passer rating.