O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions show they're talented, tough & resilient

2. Big hit: Running back Craig Reynolds made it with a thunderous block in the second quarter. It was 3-3, and the Lions faced a third and 13 situation with the ball at the Bucs' 27 yard line.

Quarterback Jared Goff hit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown with a pass over the middle that was likely to gain a first down, but the Lions got a lot more – thanks in large part to Reynolds.

He threw a punishing block that freed St. Brown down the right sideline. St. Brown sprinted to the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown.

That gave the Lions a 10-3 lead that they never surrendered. More than that, it showed who was in charge of the game.

"That's Craig," Campbell said. "He's reliable. He's steady. He's going to be there for you."

3. Big catch: Wide receiver Jameson Williams made it, and it came at a good time for him and the Lions.

A 45-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter increased the lead to 17-6. It was a big catch by Williams at a big moment.

Williams turned twice to locate the ball and make the catch. That wasn't the only part of the catch that pleased Campbell.