O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions show they're talented, tough & resilient

Oct 16, 2023 at 05:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The line forms wherever the Detroit Lions stand to identify the teams that are legitimate contenders.

They made another statement Sunday that they are a team to be reckoned with in a 20-6 road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They are talented, tough and resilient – all qualities that are found in winners.

The win was the Lions' fourth straight to make their won-loss record 5-1. That tied them with the Eagles and 49ers for the best records in the NFC.

Stats don't tell the whole story. This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Lions have overcome some adversity, how one play that did not appear on the stats sheet made an impact and how another that made the stats sheet did too.

There are also takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending and the bottom line.

We start with head coach Dan Campbell's assessment of his team's performance.

1. Playing hard: The Lions have done that win or lose since the day Campbell took over as head coach in 2021.

The reward for that hard work is winning games.

"We've been playing pretty good football now for four weeks straight," Campbell said in a postgame interview on 97.1. "This is a sign of things being done the right way.

"It's a sign of players being disciplined and believing in the plan and putting in the work. They keep earning it.

"We're playing pretty violent and disciplined football."

Related Links

2. Big hit: Running back Craig Reynolds made it with a thunderous block in the second quarter. It was 3-3, and the Lions faced a third and 13 situation with the ball at the Bucs' 27 yard line.

Quarterback Jared Goff hit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown with a pass over the middle that was likely to gain a first down, but the Lions got a lot more – thanks in large part to Reynolds.

He threw a punishing block that freed St. Brown down the right sideline. St. Brown sprinted to the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown.

That gave the Lions a 10-3 lead that they never surrendered. More than that, it showed who was in charge of the game.

"That's Craig," Campbell said. "He's reliable. He's steady. He's going to be there for you."

3. Big catch: Wide receiver Jameson Williams made it, and it came at a good time for him and the Lions.

A 45-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter increased the lead to 17-6. It was a big catch by Williams at a big moment.

Williams turned twice to locate the ball and make the catch. That wasn't the only part of the catch that pleased Campbell.

"It was huge," Campbell said. "I was so proud of Goff seeing it, throwing it. He trusted his speed. He let it go. For Jamo to track that ball and come away with a big one, that's got to do wonders for his confidence"

4. Takeaways, offense:

  • QB: Another big game for Goff, with two TD passes, no turnovers and 353 yards passing.
  • WR: St. Brown had 12 catches out of 15 targets for 124 yards and the TD.
  • RB: It was a struggle when David Montgomery went out early with a rib injury. The Lions kept trying – and wound up with 40 yards on 22 carries.

5. Takeaways, defense:

  • Second chances: There weren't many for the Bucs' offense. They converted only two of 12 third downs.
  • On the run: The Bucs went nowhere – 16 carries for 46 yards.
  • Passing game: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield missed some open receivers on deep balls. The Lions held him to a passer rating of 56.8 compared to Goff's passer rating of 107.5. The Lions seem to win that matchup every week.

Lions at Buccaneers Week 6 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6 game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 15 in Tampa, FL.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) warms up before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) warms up before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes meets with Detroit Lions fans before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 105

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes meets with Detroit Lions fans before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) warms up before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) warms up before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 105

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 105

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 105

Detroit Lions fans before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 105

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 105

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 105

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 105

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 105

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 105

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 105

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 105

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 105

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 105

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 105

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
62 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
63 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
64 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
65 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
66 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
67 / 105

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
68 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
69 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
70 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
71 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
72 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
73 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
74 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
75 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
76 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
77 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
78 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
79 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
80 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
81 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
82 / 105

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
83 / 105

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
84 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
85 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
86 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
87 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (33) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
88 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (33) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (33) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
89 / 105

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (33) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
90 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
91 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
92 / 105

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
93 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
94 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
95 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
96 / 105

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
97 / 105

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
98 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
99 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
100 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
101 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) greets Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
102 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) greets Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) greets Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
103 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) greets Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) greets Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
104 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) greets Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
105 / 105

Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

6. Takeaways, special teams:

  • Short returns: The Bucs returned three kickoffs for an average of 18.3 yards – with a long return of 20 yards. That was good coverage by the Lions.
  • Going long: Jack Fox had his first punt of the year go into the end zone for a touchback.

7. Trending:

  • Up: Linebackers Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell had a big day. They combined for 16 tackles – nine by Anzalone, seven by Campbell.
  • Down: Any team that tries to run against the Lions. Prepare to go nowhere.
  • Even: Goff. Never seems to be out of control.

8. Bottom line: No more wondering about where the Lions stand. They belong with the NFL's best.

Related Content

news

O'HARA'S WEEK 6 PREVIEW: Lions expecting Buccaneers' best coming off bye

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 6 matchup vs. the Buccaneers including what to expect from Tampa Bay, two keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 5

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 5 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions playing with tenacity & stacking wins

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Detroit Lions continue to succeed despite injuries, and how head coach Dan Campbell regards them as a team made for the long haul.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 5 PREVIEW: Lions not taking Panthers lightly, especially after last year's loss

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 5 matchup vs. the Panthers including another chance at a revenge game, two keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 4

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 4 victory over the Green Bay Packers. 
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Where Lions stand in key areas 4 games into the season

With the Detroit Lions at the four-game mark of the 2023 season, this week's Monday Countdown looks at where they stand in key areas.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations 

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 4 PREVIEW: Lions preparing for first division matchup of the season

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 4 matchup vs. the Packers including how Detroit's defense can build off Sunday's performance, playoff implications for both teams and more.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. 
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell's view on the Lions' defensive performance

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Lions improved their defense, the importance of the win even in Week 3 and a battle of rookie running backs.
Advertising