FOUR DOWNS: Goff leads Lions to victory in Tampa Bay

THIRD DOWN: CONFIDENCE BUILDER

St. Brown said he and second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams were talking on the sideline early in the third quarter and Williams mentioned to St. Brown he couldn't believe he didn't have a target up to that point in the game.

"I told him just to wait because it's going to come when you least expect it," St. Brown said of the conversation.

Not long after Williams caught his first pass, a 10-yard hitch along the left sideline, but it was late in the third quarter when Williams would make arguably the biggest play of the game. Leading 10-6 at the time, Williams got behind the Bucs' defense and Goff found him for a 45-yard touchdown on a terrific catch where Williams had to adjust to an under-thrown football.

"It was a great catch by him. Probably not a great throw," Goff said. "It's good as a quarterback when you can miss a throw a little bit and a guy is able to make a play like that for a touchdown. It doesn't get much better."