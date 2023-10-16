NOTEBOOK: St. Brown a clutch player for Lions' offense

Oct 15, 2023 at 10:58 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

TAMPA BAY – We have gotten so used to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown racking up catches and making big plays it almost seems routine at this point.

But there's certainly nothing routine about catching 12 passes for 124 yards and a terrific 27-yard catch and run touchdown against a really good Buccaneers defense to help lead the Lions to a 20-6 win Sunday on the road.

"I trust the hell out of him, and he's earned it," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said of his star receiver after the game. "That's really the best answer for you. He's one of the best players in the league at his position. We are lucky to have him. He keeps making plays like that, he's fun to play with."

Four of St. Brown's receptions came on key third downs that went for first downs. Goff said after the game that's something he continues to marvel at with St. Brown. The defense knows it's coming and still can't stop him from getting open and making key catches.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell probably said it best after the game when he described St. Brown simply as a clutch player.

"He's a clutch player that always shows up and makes plays," he said. "He's one of the most consistent players you are ever going to find in this league."

Sunday was St. Brown's ninth career 100-yard game, which ties him with Calvin Johnson for the second most 100-yard receiving games a Lion has had through their first three career seasons. He was the first Lions player to catch 12 balls in a game since Johnson in 2013.

St. Brown continues to show why he's not just one of the best slot receivers in the game but one of the best overall receivers in the NFL.

DEFENSIVE LEADER

There are a lot of players that deserve credit for Detroit's defensive performance to begin the year. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has been a terror upfront, cornerback Cam Sutton has been as steady as they come on the outside and a number of backups have been pressed into starting roles and are playing great.

But maybe at the top of the list should be veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone, who is playing arguably the best football of his career to begin this season. Anzalone is the captain on defense, the team's leading tackler and he's the best cover linebacker on the team. He's just been an all-around terrific player on that side of the ball for the Lions.

"He's been a guy going on three years now that guys look up to," Campbell said. "He's one of our guys. He's a bell cow for the defense."

Anzalone led the Lions with nine tackles (seven solo) vs. the Bucs and also had two pass defenses and a tackle for loss. Anzalone produced five-or-more tackles for the 23rd straight game and became the first Lions linebacker since DeAndre Levy in 2013 to produce a game with nine tackles, two pass defenses and a tackle for loss.

Lions at Buccaneers Week 6 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6 game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 15 in Tampa, FL.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) warms up before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) warms up before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes meets with Detroit Lions fans before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 105

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes meets with Detroit Lions fans before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) warms up before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) warms up before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 105

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 105

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 105

Detroit Lions fans before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 105

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 105

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 105

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 105

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 105

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 105

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 105

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 105

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 105

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 105

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 105

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
62 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
63 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
64 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
65 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
66 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
67 / 105

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
68 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
69 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
70 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
71 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
72 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
73 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
74 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
75 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
76 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
77 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
78 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
79 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
80 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
81 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
82 / 105

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
83 / 105

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
84 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
85 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
86 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
87 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (33) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
88 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (33) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (33) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
89 / 105

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (33) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
90 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
91 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
92 / 105

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
93 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
94 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
95 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
96 / 105

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
97 / 105

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
98 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
99 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
100 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
101 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) greets Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
102 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) greets Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) greets Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
103 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) greets Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) greets Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
104 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) greets Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
105 / 105

Detroit Lions fans after a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

EXTRA POINTS

  • Campbell said after the game they'll know more Monday about the severity of running back David Montgomery's rib injury that forced him to leave the game in the second quarter and not return.
  • Detroit won their fourth straight game by 14-or-more points for the first time since 1969.
  • Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is just the third tight end in NFL history to produce three-or-more receptions in each of a player's first six career games. LaPorta had four receptions for 36 yards Sunday.

Related Content

news

FOUR DOWNS: Goff leads Lions to victory in Tampa Bay

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers includes Goff's play, defense delivers, confidence builder and road warriors.
news

RECAP: Lions at Buccaneers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Buccaneers 

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Buccaneers matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Buccaneers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Buccaneers matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: LaPorta back at practice Friday after missing Thursday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will Lions be active as trade deadline approaches?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 6 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Jacobs worked for more INTs, now tied for NFL lead

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Jerry Jacobs' interception steak, quarterback Jared Goff's play-action success and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown returns to practice & other injury updates

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more.
news

Week 6 opponent: What the Buccaneers are saying

Find out what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saying as they prepare for their Week 6 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 standout Lions through first 5 weeks

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five players who have really stood out through the first five weeks of the season.
Advertising