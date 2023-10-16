NOTEBOOK: St. Brown a clutch player for Lions' offense

DEFENSIVE LEADER

There are a lot of players that deserve credit for Detroit's defensive performance to begin the year. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has been a terror upfront, cornerback Cam Sutton has been as steady as they come on the outside and a number of backups have been pressed into starting roles and are playing great.

But maybe at the top of the list should be veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone, who is playing arguably the best football of his career to begin this season. Anzalone is the captain on defense, the team's leading tackler and he's the best cover linebacker on the team. He's just been an all-around terrific player on that side of the ball for the Lions.

"He's been a guy going on three years now that guys look up to," Campbell said. "He's one of our guys. He's a bell cow for the defense."