RECAP: Lions at Browns

Detroit's defense had a chance late in the game to get off the field and give the offense a chance to try and tie the game or take the lead, but Cleveland was able to run for a few first downs to milk the final three minutes off the clock. Detroit falls to 0-9-1 with the loss.

After trading punts on their first possessions, Detroit and Cleveland traded interceptions the second time each team had the ball. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw high to wide receiver Jarvis Landry and into the arms of Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye and the Lions had the ball at midfield.

Lions quarterback Tim Boyle returned the favor, though. Boyle, who was making his first career start for the injured Jared Goff, threw behind Swift and into the arms of linebacker Malcolm Smith at the Cleveland 15-yard line.

The Browns took advantage of the Lions turnover by driving eight plays and 84 yards capped off by a 16-yard run by Landry to take a 7-0 lead.

Cleveland increased their lead to 13-0 right before halftime on a 5-yard pass from Mayfield to running back Nick Chubb. Cleveland was aided on the scoring drive by three Lions defensive penalties, including an illegal hands to the face call on Oruwariye on a 4th and 2 play that resulted in an incompletion.

Detroit had the ball with just over three minutes remaining and faced a 3rd and 14 at their 36 yard line. They called a draw to Swift that gained just five yards. They were forced to punt it away and never saw the ball again.