O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions get back on track with big win over Broncos

The Detroit Lions have muted their critics, at least for the short term, but they've sent a message to their opponents that they plan to be in the playoff race for the long term.

They're not doing it just with talk. They're doing it with action.

"You guys probably know the scenarios more than I do," linebacker Alex Anzalone said after Saturday night's 42-17 dismantling of the Denver Broncos at Ford Field.

"The main goal is the division. The way the last few weeks have been going. We just had to get back to what we do to win this game ... and put the pressure on everyone else."

The heat is on in the NFC North, and the Lions are the ones carrying the torch with a 10-4 record and three games left in the regular season.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at some key elements of Saturday night's game, and the approach head coach Dan Campbell wanted his team to take into the game.

There's also quarterback Jared Goff's view of the rookies who are helping drive the team's success. There are takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending and the bottom line.