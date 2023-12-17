FOUR DOWNS: Rookies Gibbs & LaPorta combine for 5 TDs in win over Broncos

FIRST DOWN: GIBBS & LAPORTA

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta are the first pair of rookies to have at least eight touchdowns in a season since Reggie Bush and Marques Colston in 2006. Gibbs (8) and LaPorta (9) have 17 touchdowns combined with three games still remaining in their first season. The two combined for five touchdowns Saturday in Detroit's 42-17 win over Denver. It's just the second time since the NFL merger (Chargers in 1974) that a team has gotten five touchdowns in a game from their rookie class.

LaPorta caught five of his six targets Saturday for 56 yards and three touchdowns. His nine touchdown receptions not only set the team rookie record for the tight end position, but any position. He is the only rookie tight end in NFL history to produce at least 70 receptions, 700 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns in a season.

"Yeah, it was really cool," LaPorta said afterward of his three-touchdown performance. "I always say I can't do it without my teammates. I certainly can't, there's 10 other guys out there with me. So yeah, it was just a really good day, really good day for the team."

Gibbs rushed for 100 yards on just 11 carries (9.1-yard average) with a terrific 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He also caught two passes for eight yards including a 9-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

"Both of those guys I was thinking about halfway through how those two guys were having such an impact as rookies," quarterback Jared Goff said. "They are two of the best rookies I've ever been around. For what they handle mentally and what they do every Sunday for us, the way they practice, the way they are pros, everything, they are as good as it gets."

Gibbs has surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards (1,089) and has eight touchdowns on the season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the way LaPorta practices and prepares reminds him of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, which is a huge compliment. He also said Gibbs continues to get better and better every time he touches the field.