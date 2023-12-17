RECAP: Lions vs. Broncos

After a scoreless first quarter where both offenses were trying to find their footing, Detroit opened up the scoring with a 19-yard Sam LaPorta touchdown reception. LaPorta made a man miss then broke a tackle diving into the end zone for the game's first points.

Detroit made it 14-0 midway through the second quarter on a 9-yard pass from Goff to rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards on the season Saturday.

Detroit made it 21-0 right before the half on Goff's third touchdown, a 15-yarder to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who dove and flipped his way across the goal line.

Detroit out-gained Denver 279 yards to just 75 in the first half.

Denver scored their first points of the game on their first possession of the second half on a Russell Wilson to Lil'Jordan Humphrey 3-yard touchdown pass.

But Detroit responded right back with an eight-play-75-yard drive capped off by LaPorta's second touchdown of the game, this one a 3-yarder.

After a Denver field goal cut the lead to 28-10, Goff and the offense were back at it going 75 yards again in six plays culminating with Gibbs' second touchdown of the game, this one a 12-yard run.

Denver added a late Wilson 1-yard touchdown run after the outcome had been decided.