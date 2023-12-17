NOTEBOOK: What Lions' playoff picture looks like after win over Broncos

The Detroit Lions took care of business at home Saturday night with a dominating 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos. Couple that with a loss by Minnesota (7-7) in overtime earlier in the day in Cincinnati, and Detroit is in a great spot with a three-game lead over the Vikings with three to go.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he can't wait for next week and the opportunity they have going on the road to play the Vikings on Christmas Eve with a chance to clinch their first division title in 30 years.

"Yeah, look, this is about to be a tough environment," he said. "Going on the road at Minnesota, they got an outstanding defense, they've changed a couple of things up offensively just watching crossover tape. So, this is not going to be easy.